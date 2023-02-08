Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Adam Switches Sally’s Paternity Test

Why this Young and the Restless possibility gets Adam the girl…and revenge on Nick.

Which brother is really the father of Sally Spectra's baby? Photo by Soap Hub

Y&R spoilers tell viewers that Sally Spectra is off to get a paternity test for her unborn baby. She wants to know, once and for all, whether the father is her current boyfriend, Nicholas Newman, or her ex, Adam Newman. You would think the two men being half-brothers would make sussing out genetics tricky.

Y&R Spoilers Speculation

But Sally (Courtney Hope) doesn’t seem to care about that. She’s decided that she will only tell Adam (Mark Grossman) about the pregnancy if he is the father. Which makes perfect sense to us. We don’t know why she even considered doing otherwise. Why would Adam need to know that he could have been the father?

The Young and the Restless: Chance Encounters

So that’s Sally’s plan. But what if Adam has a plan of his own? Chloe (Elizabeth Henrickson) was acting so squirrely when they spoke that Adam had to twinge that something was up.

What if Adam figures out that Sally is pregnant? What if he finds out she’s getting a paternity test? What if he deduces that the only reason she would do that is if he and not Nick (Joshua Morrow) is possibly the father? And what if he decides to make sure that he comes out the winner in this sweepstakes?

Y&R Spoilers: Get Me the Switch

Switching paternity tests is a classic soap trope. And Adam has a great reason for pulling one. Not only would it get him back into Sally’s orbit and bind the two of them together for life, but it would also be sweet revenge on Nick.

Nick is currently raising Adam’s biological son, Christian. Adam sued for custody but ultimately dropped the lawsuit. Which seemed best for Christian at the time. But if Nick has Adam’s son, wouldn’t it be poetic justice — and sweet revenge — for Adam to have his? (Though we’re convinced it’s a girl.) Two birds, one stone…lots of drama! Think this speculation could happen? Let us know in the comments section below.