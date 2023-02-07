Sean Kanan Doles Out Life Advice

Sean Kanan has something to say that could change your life.

Sean Kanan has some wise words. Photo by Soap Hub

Deacon Sharpe is turning his life around so much on Bold and the Beautiful you’d think he was listening to his portrayer, Sean Kanan. The actor is also the author of two self-help books, and now, he’s speaking out on how people can live their best life.

Sean Kanan — Solid Advice

“Stop listening to the wrong people,” Kanan recently shared on Instagram. While that simple sentence stands on its own, the actor, who got his big break in Karate Kid III in the late 1980s, explains further what prompted him to offer up this piece of advice.

Pictures from the Past

“I just found this photo of me and Billy Zabka [Johnny Lawrence, Karate Kid III and Cobra Kai] from our first meeting in 1988,” Kanan continues. (See photo below.) “I had to smile and reflect on the choice I made to pursue my dreams and come to Hollywood. If I listened to all the haters, doubters and little brains who told me I was crazy to pursue a career in acting, I wouldn’t be starring on the number one daytime show in the world @boldandbeautifulcbs and wouldn’t have won an Emmy for creating [and] producing @studiocity.show and be a cast member on one of Netflix’s biggest shows, @cobrakaiseries.”

Sean Kanan – Way of the Cobra

“Don’t allow the fears and limiting beliefs of others to influence your decisions and dreams,” Sean Kanan implores. “Each individual views the world differently. Their interpretation is refracted through the prism of their life experience. Surround yourself with intelligent, positive and supportive people. I am committed to my success and the success of my students whom I coach and who read my books. If you are ready to have me in your corner then it’s time to take action. If you aren’t following @wayofthecobra please take a sec and follow now.”

Click here to get info on Kanan’s self-help books Way of the Cobra and Welcome to the Kumite. His award-winning series Studio City can be seen on Amazon Prime. Studio City was recently honored with 13 ISA (Independent Series Awards) nominations.