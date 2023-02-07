Should Liz Webber and Finn Reunite on General Hospital?

There aren’t any General Hospital secrets left. Right?

On General Hospital, Elizabeth Webber Baldwin and Hamilton Finn were heading towards a love connection, when Liz started having visions, tearing up her wedding dress, losing rings and generally acting…weird. She didn’t want Finn butting in.

Finn ignored her wishes. Liz (Rebecca Herbst) sent him away. That was the end of that…or was it? Now that Liz has gotten to the bottom of her breakdowns, should she and Finn give love another try?

We Had a Good Thing Going

Liz and Finn (Michael Easton) were adorable together, 29% cheer. Such a cute, almost blended family. Her three boys…his little girl…it was domestic and delightful! They are both mature adults who don’t need excitement in their lives. (Forget the part where they went dead body hiding, that was just a temporary wacky adventure.) They’re the perfect couple!

Liz Webber: General Hospital Slow Down, You’re Moving Too Fast

They should take it slowly, 31% of you advise. Liz has just been through a major trauma, finding out that her mother hypnotized Liz to forget that she killed Finn’s wife…who was having an affair with Liz’s dad, Jeff Webber. (Forget counting the odds of them all meeting up again. That was a wacky adventure, too.) This doesn’t mean they can’t be together. But it does suggest they might want to not rush into anything.

GH: Turn Off

On the other hand, 40% of the audience never liked this couple to begin with. They had nothing in common. Well, except for that dead wife. But they didn’t even know that. Sure, they’re both single parents. But Liz is a positive, upbeat person. And Finn is a grump. He drags her down, and she doesn’t bring him up. We don’t see the attraction, and we certainly don’t see long-term potential. Move along, Liz. Move along, Finn. There is absolutely nothing to see – or rekindle – here.