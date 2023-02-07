Could Stephanie's Week Mean a Baby in The Future?

And why that’s not the best Days of our Lives idea.

Can we guess what Stephanie Johnson's DAYS future is? Photo by Soap Hub

Do we really need DAYS spoilers to tell us that a soap opera woman sleeping with two different men within the span of a few days can only mean one thing? We’re not slut-shaming Stephanie Johnson, or even judging her.

DAYS Spoilers Speculation

She can do whatever she wants. But we’ve been watching soaps for a long, long time. And we know how stories like these end. Is there a ‘Who’s the Daddy’ story on the Salem horizon?

DOOL: Protect and Serve

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) made a very, very big deal about using condoms. We even saw the packet. But, in the real world, condoms aren’t 100% effective. And in soap land? They’re basically for decoration purposes. On soaps, men with vasectomies have children on the regular. So what chance does a puny condom have? Even if Abigail will inevitably insist that takes Alex out of the Daddy sweepstakes.

DAYS Spoilers: The Old Woman Who Lived in a Shoe

Chad (Billy Flynn) always wins the Daddy wars. He did it versus Stefan O. DiMera (Brandon Barash) when it came to Charlotte. And he did it with Ben Weston when it came to Thomas. (And Ben, for some reason, sure does remind us of Alex. We can’t quite put our fingers on why.)

So Chad will, naturally, expect to win here. But does Chad really need more kids? He can barely handle the ones he has now. Plus, we all know he’s still in love with the late Abigail (Marci Miller). And that she won’t stay late for long.

Days of our Lives: Too Soon

But the worst part about shoving Stephanie into a baby and triangle plot is that it’s just too soon. Her character has not been on the canvas long enough yet. We’re still getting to know her. Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) showed up in Salem already pregnant, and that really limited her young romance possibilities. Don’t do the same to Stephanie.