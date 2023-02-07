What Will Tessa and Mariah Name Their Baby?

What will Mariah Copeland and Tessa call their Y&R daughter?

Mariah Copeland and Tessa Porter want to find the perfect name. Photo by Soap Hub

On The Young and the Restless, Mariah Copeland and Tessa Porter spent the evening sitting on a bench – in Wisconsin…in the winter…trying out baby names for the bundle of joy to be…before learning that it was about to be any minute now. They tested out everything from Haycinth to Adele to Emerson, then decided they’d wait to meet and get to know their daughter before finalizing the perfect moniker. We, in the meantime, have some suggestions.

Young and the Restless: Family Honor

Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) is fond of her little sister, Crystal. And Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is fond of her mother, Sharon (Sharon Case). Both of those could be nice ways to honor the women in their lives. But, then again, there is another family member that could stand to be honored, and that’s Cassie, the twin sister Mariah never got to meet. It would mean a lot to Sharon and to Nicholas Newman (Joshua Morrow), not to mention to Mariah, too, to have another little Cassie in their lives.

Honor Thy Y&R Mother

Mariah and Tessa are planning an open adoption. What better way to show their child’s birth mother that they consider her a part of the family than by naming their daughter Delphine, after the woman who carried and bore her? They wanted something original and meaningful. Delphine would be even more meaningful than Everly, one of their other choices.

Tessa Porter and Mariah Copeland: Double the Love

However, we think the perfect name for Baby Girl Copeland-Porter (we’re going alphabetically and in the order their characters joined the show), would be the one the couple’s fans have given them: Teriah. It’s original. And meaningful. Teriah Copeland-Porter. We can pretty much promise she’ll be the only one in her class. Oh, and that she’ll never find any novelty item with her name pre-printed on it. But that’s the price you pay for being unique!