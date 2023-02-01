General Hospital Alum Sydney Mikayla Celebrates Her Birthday

Soap Hub wishes Sydney Mikayla a very happy birthday!

Sydney Mikayla Photo by Soap Hub

On General Hospital, she kicked off the romance between Spencer Cassadine and Trina Robinson but in the real world, actress Sydney Mikayla has moved on from Port Charles but she is celebrating quite the milestone.

Happy Birthday, Sydney Mikayla

That’s because she was born on February 1, 2003, which means that she turns 20 years old today! Having studied the performing arts at such storied institutions as the Debbie Allen Dance Academy and the Amazing Grace Conservatory, Mikayla landed her first on-camera role in 2011.

It was a television movie — and possible series pilot — titled Little in Common. Subsequent work followed on series such as Parenthood, Hawthorne (on which Mikayla played a younger version of the title character), Community, and Hot in Cleveland.

After appearing in the film A Beautiful Soul and an episode of Whitney, Mikayla won critical acclaim for her performance in the Lifetime Original feature The Gabby Douglas Story, playing the younger version of the famous Olympian.

Afterward, she could be seen in Instant Mom, Boys In Blue, Criminal Minds, Teachers, Game Shakers, and Fuller House. Between 2016 and 2018, MiKayla had a recurring role on the Nickelodeon series School of Rock. She recurred on the daytime drama General Hospital starting in 2019 but vacated the role in mid-March of last year to concentrate on college.

Aside from acting on film and television series, Mikayla has appeared in a number of theatrical vehicles, including The Wiz, West Side Story, Wicked, Footloose, and Grease. She has also lent her voice to a number of animated programs, chief among them The Loud House, We Bare Bears, and Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts.

Soap Hub would like to wish Sydney Mikayla a very happy birthday, and you can too by clicking on the Twitter link below.

