Hope Reacts To Learning About Deacon and Sheila

Soaps are all about secrets and one of them on Bold and the Beautiful is Hope Logan not knowing that her father Deacon shacked up with Sheila. Hope has worked hard at her relationship with her father but all that could be reversed in an instant.

Hope Logan Has Hope for Deacon’s Future

Deacon (Sean Kanan) not only gave shelter to Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) but he lied to lots of people including the police about her whereabouts. Hope (Annika Noelle) values honesty deeply. How would she respond if she found out about her dad and Sheila? Soap Hub posed this question to B&B fans.

B&B: Oh, Dear

Some of you, about 13%, feel that Hope will fret about Deacon’s actions. She’ll talk to her husband, Liam (Scott Clifton), and other confidants about Deacon’s behavior. But that’s about it. Hope will vent her feelings about the whole mess, but she won’t take action beyond that.

Hope Logan: Actions Have Consequences

At times, Hope’s had blinders on when it comes to her dad. However, many of you (about 35%), feel that she’ll turn on Deacon if she finds out he protected Sheila. Sure, Sheila tricked Deacon into having sex with her, but Deacon could have gone to Hope and told her the truth. He didn’t. That will cost him his daughter’s trust.

Don’t Get Even, Get Mad

The rest of you, about 52%, feel that Hope will get angry at her father, but she won’t kick him out of her life. After all, Hope waited way too long to get to know Deacon and to have him be a part of her world. Deacon screws up on occasion. Hope may not like it, but she accepts that that’s part of who he is.

She’ll get mad at her dad and may cut him out of her life for a while, but ultimately, Hope wants Deacon to stick around. Whether or not Hope would still want Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Deacon to get back together remains a different question.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

