Victor Seeks Revenge on Jack and Diane

How all the Y&R Abbotts can lose, and all the Newmans win.

Victor knows the truth on Young and the Restless. Photo by Soap Hub

Y&R spoilers sure are suggesting that Jack and Diane will get away with breaking into Victor and Nikki’s Chicago apartment. Chance arrested Jeremy. Jack and Diane celebrated by making love. Phyllis was furious that it looked like Diane had won. But is it really over?

Y&R Spoilers Speculation

The most important person hasn’t weighed in yet. The most important person in Genoa City is Victor (Eric Braeden). He won’t like Jack (Peter Bergman) and Diane (Susan Walters) playing him for a fool. Especially when it led to Diane being able to stay in town. And when Victor doesn’t like something, Victor strikes back. We have an idea of how he’ll do it.

Young & Restless: Enemy Mine

Victor used to hate Jack. Now he’s kind of OK with him. Mostly because Victor has everything, and Jack has a lot less. Once upon a time, Victor used to love beating Jack in business. He stopped recently. But he can start up again. Especially now that he has a good reason to.

Y&R Spoilers: Round Up the Usual Suspects

Victor currently hates Diane. He wants to punish Jack for siding with her. At the same time, he is also looking to remind his son Adam (Mark Grossman) of who is boss. Victor has already reached out to Kyle (Michael Mealor).

Victor wants Jack’s son to set up Adam. Once Adam fails spectacularly working for Jabot, he will have no choice but to run back to Daddy and Newman Enterprises. As long as that plan is in motion, why not kill a whole bunch of birds with one stone?

Y&R: Putting It Together

What if Victor gets Kyle’s help in setting up Adam? And then the set-up includes making it look like Adam was working with Diane? Adam loses his job. Diane loses Jack’s trust. Jack realizes he was wrong about Diane and Victor was right.

Kyle realizes he was wrong about Diane, and Summer (Allison Lanier) gets to say I Told You So. Victor and his granddaughter win. Jack and his son and his son’s mother lose. It’s a happy day for all! Mostly Victor. Think this speculation could really happen? Let us know in the comments section below.