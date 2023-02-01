Xander Wins Back Sarah's Heart?

Sarah Horton just needs a good excuse to fall for him again.

Don’t let those DAYS spoilers about Sarah divorcing Xander Cook fool you. Sure, she handed him the final papers and demanded Xander sign them. But this is Sarah we’re talking about. Indecisive, wishy-washy Sarah.

DAYS Spoilers Speculation

She said she would never forgive him for switching her dead baby with Kristen and Brady’s living one. She did. She said she would never forgive him for telling Eric about sleeping with Nicole. She did. So it’s only a matter of time before Xander wins back his lady love. He has various ways of doing it, too.

DOOL Spoilers: Peer Pressure

Bonnie (Judi Evans), the woman Xander (Paul Telfer) kidnapped, has forgiven him and wants Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) to get over it, too. Sarah’s own mother, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers), is a big Xander-stan. And Jack (Matthew Ashford) is kind of a supporter (it would keep him away from his cast-aside daughter, Gwen). Xander needs to get a few more people on his side. They will browbeat Sarah into loving him again. She’s not very good at holding her ground.

DAYS Spoilers: Romantic Gesture

Xander helping Ava (Tamara Braun) to kidnap Susan (Stacy Haiduk) is what indirectly lead to the woman’s death. That is, if you believe she’s really dead. We don’t. That was the Devil with Marlena (Deidre Hall) in Heaven, not the real Susan. To make up for his crime, what if Xander were to find a still-living Susan and reunite her with her family, especially EJ? He’ll be a hero! Sarah will have to reconsider then!

Days of our Lives Baby Talk

Sarah already had Xander pretend to be Mackenzie’s father. And we all know she still mourns her little girl. If Sarah were pregnant again, and Xander really was the father this time, would she be able to resist for long? She knows how much Xander missed having an intact family growing up. She wouldn’t deprive him of that. She wouldn’t deprive herself.