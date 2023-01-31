Kyle Abbott Should've Listened To Summer About Victor

Kyle Abbott had some very good advice, but he ignored it on Y&R.

Summer and Kyle Abbott Photo by Soap Hub

Kyle Abbott and Summer Newman Abbott haven't been seeing eye to eye on quite a few things these days on The Young and the Restless. There is the issue of their mothers. There is the issue of their work. And now there's the issue of Summer's grandfather, Victor Newman. Victor wants Kyle to help bring down Victor's son, Adam, who is currently working for Kyle's dad, Jack.

Young and the Restless Polling

You'd think Summer (Allison Lanier) would be all rah-rah Grandpa, while Kyle (Michael Mealor) would be all, "No! I will never do anything to risk hurting the company my beloved grandfather, John Abbott, founded." But, nope, it's the other way around. Summer knows what kind of damage this could do to their family. Should Kyle have listened to his wife?

To the Victor Goes the Everything

Absolutely not, only 2% were willing to vote. Kyle can't risk angering Victor (Eric Braeden). Better to sabotage his own father's life's work in the process of bringing Adam (Mark Grossman) down with it than to not do exactly what Victor says, and upset the most important man in Genoa City.

Kyle Abbott: Family First

Kyle is already earning Summer's wrath with the way he's insisting on keeping Diane (Susan Walters) despite the danger she poses. Danger which Summer's mom, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), warned them about. More than once. If this marriage is to be saved, Kyle absolutely must listen to his wife and do as she says. Summer understands the risk Kyle would be taking in siding with Victor over Jack (Peter Bergman). And she doesn't need that. Which means Kyle shouldn't need it, either, 25% say.

Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda Y&R

Of course, Kyle should've listened to his wife, a winning 73% of you agree. She is obviously the brains in the family. But we know he didn't. Have we forgotten that when Kyle first returned to Genoa City on this last go-around, he was actively scheming with Victor against his own father? That turned into a disaster, but Kyle never learns his lesson. For reasons reality has yet to confirm, Kyle always thinks he's the smartest person in the room. And that's just dumb.