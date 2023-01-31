3 Ways to Redeem Sheila Carter

It feels like Sheila Carter is beyond B&B redemption, but here are a few ways she could be saved.

Sheila Carter Photo by Soap Hub

Bill may have saved Sheila Carter by blackmailing Steffy, bribing a judge, and saving her from a lifetime behind bars, but she’s still got a long way to go before she’s ever forgiven by the majority of citizens on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Sheila Carter: Bold and the Beautiful

The bulk of them views her as a hopeless, dangerous psychopath, and for good reason. But what if there was a way to turn things around? A way for people to forgive and possibly forget her evil crimes? Here are three ways The Bold and the Beautiful can finally redeem Sheila.

Sheila’s B&B Redemption

1. Nothing says redemption better and faster than saving a child. So how about having Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) rescue two or even three of them? Imagine Kelly, Hayes, and their cousin Douglas spending an afternoon together with Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline McInnes Wood). After a day on the beach, they could all return home where a fire accidentally breaks out, just as Finn and Steffy step outside to pack up the kids’ toys.

Sheila, who’s been covertly watching them all, could spring into action, racing into the house and risking her own life to fetch the children. Imagine how happy and grateful everyone would be if she were responsible for saving the tykes’ lives.

2. If she can’t save a child — or three, how about having Sheila step up for an adult? Perhaps her birth son, Finn, could be diagnosed with leukemia and in dire need of a bone marrow donor, or he could suddenly develop kidney failure and need a transplant to live. Enter Sheila, ready, willing, and able to be tested. She could turn out to be the match her son desperately needs to survive. Think about it. After being the woman that nearly killed her own son, she’d completely turn things around, not to mention the perception of what everything thinks about her.

3. Bill (Don Diamont) ends up the victim of a horrific car accident. His injuries are severe. He’s bedridden for months and needs around-the-clock care. Instead of seizing the opportunity to ditch him in his weakened state and run back to Deacon (Sean Kanan), Sheila stuns everyone by remaining by Bill’s side. Truly thankful for everything he’s done for her, she insists on being his full-time nurse and helping him heal. Witnessing Sheila’s absolute devotion to their father, Liam (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) can’t help but open their hearts to her. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie (Heather Tom) are forced to notice the genuine change in her, too, and, slowly, so do all the others in town.