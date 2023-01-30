Who Should EJ DiMera Fear on Days of our Lives?

There could be a lot of folks gunning for EJ DiMera in the near future on DAYS.

EJ DiMera is a pretty confident guy on Days of our Lives. He thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room, he thinks he’s the slickest guy in the room, and he thinks he’s the most invulnerable guy in the room.

But EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) has also been making a larger-than-average number of enemies lately. Should he be watching his back? And, if so, watching for whom to stick the knife in it?

Absolute-Li, EJ DiMera

Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) is not pleased that EJ backed up Gabi Hernandez’s (Camila Banus) memories of Dr. Rolf making Stefan O. Dimera (Brandon Barash) fall out of love with Gabi and in love with Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin). He also did not enjoy losing his job at DiMera Enterprises. Li blames EJ for a lot of his current misfortune and believes he has nothing more to lose. That’s the perfect recipe for getting revenge, 30% predict.

Brother From the Same DAYS Father

Stefan has an even better reason to get back at EJ, 35% of you counter. After all, he was the one whose brain was messed with. He’s the one who lost multiple years of his life, and is now being pursued by a somewhat unhinged Gabi who really, really wants him to love her again. This is EJ’s fault. And Stefano DiMera’s other son also knows how to stick in a knife when you are least expecting it.

Days of our Lives: Sister From the Same Mister

No DiMera is as dangerous as Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk), an almost equal, but a smidge more than 35% of you beg to differ. The woman had no shame, no morals, and no reason to behave, now that she’s headed back to prison, her blackmail of Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) exposed, and her precious Rachel Isabella Black (Finley Rose Slater) taken away. This is EJ’s fault — in the world, according to Kristen. And she doesn’t just stick in a knife, she twists it, as well.

