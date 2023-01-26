Quinn Fuller Needs To Come Back to B&B

Quinn Fuller needs to come back to Bold and the Beautiful to deal with Sheila.

Viewers have missed watching Quinn Fuller, previously played by Rena Sofer, on Bold and the Beautiful since the character exited the canvas. She broke things off with Carter Walton because she felt she couldn’t give him everything he needed. But now, the development with Sheila Carter has occurred that warrants Quinn’s return to the canvas.

Sheila Carter Needs A Taste Of Quinn

One reason fans love Rena Sofer’s portrayal of Quinn is that the jewelry designer takes no guff from anyone. Eric’s (John McCook) family didn’t accept her? Quinn fired back. Donna (Jennifer Gareis) showed interest in her then-husband. Quinn got in Donna’s face and told her in no uncertain terms to back off.

Quinn doesn’t need to come back to derail Eric and Donna’s relationship or throw a wrench into Carter and Katie’s dynamic. (But we’re not opposed to that either.) No, Quinn needs to return to the scene in order to knock some sense into Bill Spencer, who is currently championing Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

Quinn and Bill can be honest with one another and tell each other exactly how they feel without fear of hurting each other’s feelings. Arguably, they don’t like each other. Pleas from others (Katie, Brooke, Wyatt, Liam, et al.) have fallen on Bill’s deaf ears. Quinn will make a direct approach and tell Bill he’s simply being an idiot to defend Sheila.

And in This B&B Corner

Let’s not forget Quinn isn’t afraid of Sheila. The two women had their share of knockdown physical brawls in the Forrester living room. Many of the late Stephanie’s (Susan Flannery) artifacts and pricey knickknacks didn’t survive the battles Sheila and Quinn had. Few have gone up against Sheila physically. When the naughty nurse whips out a gun, she is pretty much in control.

Paging Quinn on Bold and the Beautiful

But give Quinn a vase to throw at Sheila, and there could be a whole new ballgame getting underway. Someone needs to contact Quinn and see if she would be willing to help them solve this latest Sheila situation. Maybe Wyatt (Darin Brooks) could call his mom and fill her in on what’s going on.

