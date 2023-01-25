Fake It Till You Make It: Does Esme Prince Really Have Amnesia on General Hospital?

Who is playing whom here on General Hospital?

Esme Prince made her eyes wide and her voice soft and innocent as she swore she didn’t remember anything on General Hospital. How she got pregnant, where she’s been all these months, not to mention why she did all those horrible things everyone is saying she did before.

As a result, Esme is being cut some serious slack by some of the people she hurt. Though not all of them. But the big question is, is she telling the truth, or is this another con? Here’s what over 3000 fans suspect.

For the first time in her life, Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl) is being sincere, 20% of you believe just as sincerely. She’s lost, confused, and vulnerable. Which is a pretty normal state for a pregnant 20-something to be in after she’s just washed up on a yacht with no memory of how she got there. We can go so far as to assume as this is the Esme she always was, before Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) got his hands on her, and that the Esme who came to Port Charles itching to destroy people is a product of her demented daddy playing with her head.

Oh, give us a break, 25% of the audience counters. She’s got to be pulling the wool over everyone’s eyes. It’s kind of what she does, remember? She played Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez). She played Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma). Granted, those two aren’t the sharpest bulbs, but it says more about Esme than it does about them.

Sure, she has amnesia now, 55% of voters are willing to believe. But she’ll get her memory back sooner or later. And then, she’ll just keep that detail to herself. Once Esme realizes how she can escape punishment for her crimes by continuing to play dumb, why would she ever come clean?