Carson Boatman Set to Appear in Online Fan Zoom Event

Join Soap Hub for a Fireside Chat with Carson Boatman.

Carson Boatman Photo by Soap Hub

Mark your calendar for Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT. That is when Days of our Lives star Carson Boatman will be joining Soap Hub for an online Fireside video chat held over Zoom!

Carson Boatman Will Join Soap Hub For A Fireside Chat

As his DAYS character Johnny DiMera — the offspring of Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel ) — he has charmed several of Salem’s lovely ladies while the actor has charmed a legion of fans. Boatman has also been thrilling crowds all over the country with his singing and storytelling as part of the Day Players, a band he has with co-stars Wally Kurth (Justin), Eric Martsolf (Brady), and Brandon Barash (Stefan).

Now is your chance to spend some time with him and ask him those burning questions you’ve been wanting to ask. So have them ready when you attend Soap Hub’s next Fireside Chat.

Register For The Fireside Chat

>>>Click here to register for the Zoom event<<<

After registering for the event, you will be sent an email with the link to join the Zoom chat.

What Is A Soap Hub Fireside Chat?

Soap Hub brings readers exclusive live fireside chats with soap stars. It’s an opportunity to get up close and personal with the actors to learn more about their lives outside of soaps, the projects they have, and life in general. Are you new to Fireside Chats? We would love to have you join the event!