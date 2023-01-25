It’s A Girl — Y&R Alum Shemar Moore Welcomes a Daughter

Y&R alum Shemar Moore is a brand new dad.

Shemar Moore Photo by Soap Hub

It took years for Malcolm Winters to be revealed as Lily’s dad on Young and the Restless. Now, Shemar Moore, who played Malcolm, has become a real-life dad to a baby girl.

Shemar Moore Becomes a Real-Life Father

People reports exclusively that Moore and his girlfriend have welcomed a baby girl. “Shemar and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl,” Moore’s rep says. “The family is very happy and healthy.”

“Ya boy is officially a Dad!!!” Moore posted on Instagram. “Dreams come true!! The rest of my life is here!” Moore’s Y&R daughter Christel Khalil (Lily), weighed in with a warm response on Moore’s post. “Congratulations!!!! So happy for you!!!” the actress enthused.

While this is Moore’s first child, Dizon has two other children, a 5-year-old daughter Charli with actor Stephen Bishop and a son, Kaiden, from another relationship.

Playing Malcolm Winters

Moore exploded onto the daytime scene nearly 30 years ago when he was cast as Malcolm Winters, the half-brother of Neil Winters (the late Kristoff St. John). The two siblings were estranged but were working on rebuilding their relationship. One night, Malcolm, believing his sister-in-law Dru (Victoria Rowell) wanted him, made love to her. In reality, Dru was zonked out on cold medicine and thought Malcolm was Neil.

Shemar Moore exited Y&R in 2002 to explore other roles. Along with returning for periodic visits to the show that gave him his start, he has hosted a revival of Soul Train. He was cast as lawman Derek Morgan on Criminal Minds. Moore appeared on the CBS crime series from 2005 to 2016. The following year, it was announced that he would headline a reboot of the police drama S.W.A.T.

Shemar Moore — Father’s Day

Shemar Moore first shared he was about to become a father on The Jennifer Hudson Show earlier this month. Soap Hub joins Moore’s family, friends, and fans in congratulating him and Dizon on the birth of their daughter. S.W.A.T. airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.