Soap Hub Speculates This Is What Dex Heller Is After on General Hospital

How Dex Heller can kill many General Hospital birds with his one stone.

Dex Heller Photo by Soap Hub

Ever since Dex Heller arrived in Port Charles, scheming with Michael Corinthos while pretending to work for Sonny Corinthos, GH spoilers have been teasing we’d eventually find out what he’s really after.

GH Spoilers Speculation

So far, all we know is that he hates Sonny (Maurice Benard) and that he wants to sleep with Josslyn (Eden McCoy). But why? Yes, to both of those questions. There is only one revenge plot that makes perfect sense all the way around.

GH: Where Did You Go?

Remember when AJ Quartermaine (Sean Kanan) was missing and presumed dead for many, many years? Well, what if, during those lost years, AJ had a son? And what if that son grew up hearing non-stop stories about the evil Sonny and how he tortured AJ physically and mentally, how he stole AJ’s brother and his son? What if that son were raised to seek revenge?

GH Spoilers: Get Ready, ‘Cause Here He Comes

And what if Dex (Evan Hofer) is that son? Doesn’t it make perfect sense that he would form an alliance with Michael (Chad Duell), his biological half-brother, and together they would go after Sonny – even if Michael didn’t know Dex’s true motives?

And who better than Joss (Eden McCoy) to seduce and abandon as a slap in the face to the person who helped Sonny abuse AJ? That would be Michael’s mother, Carly (Laura Wright). Sure, Carly hates Sonny now. But for decades, she was his biggest enabler.

Carly sees Joss as an extension of herself. (She sees all her children that way.) So, to hit her where it hurts, Dex makes Joss fall in love with him. Maybe he even goes so far as to get engaged…as to marry her…as to knock her up. And then he reveals who he really is. How does it feel, Carly? Well, that’s how AJ felt when you stole Michael from him!