Weekly Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Secrets, Rivalries, and Enemies

B&B spoilers for January 23 – 27, 2023

Sheila, Deacon, and Hope Photo by Soap Hub

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week tease the Los Angeles power players trying out to take down the baddest of them all, a hot designer feeling the sting of rejection, and a love-sick man nursing a broken heart.

Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights

Monday, January 23

Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) is forced to cover his genuine emotion for Sheila Carter.

Sheila panics as Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) makes a passionate appeal to Bill.

Tuesday, January 24

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) pays a visit to the new proprietor of Il Giardino, Deacon Sharpe.

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) anxiously awaits reviews of her newest fashion collection.

Wednesday, January 25

Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Eric Forrester (John McCook) balk at Hope’s Hope for the Future proposal.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) presses Sheila for the truth about her motives with Dollar Bill.

Thursday, January 26

An unexpected advocate for Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) approaches Hope.

Friday, January 27

Finn (Tanner Novlan) puts Sheila in her place during a chance encounter at Il Giardino.

Katie (Heather Tom) decides to save Bill from himself and Sheila Carter.

