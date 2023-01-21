Weekly Young and the Restless Spoilers: Shocks and Memories Revisited

Find out what Y&R spoilers for the week of January 23 – January 27, 2023 have in store for your Genoa City favorites.

Kyle, Lauren, and Victor Photo by Soap Hub

These Young and the Restless spoilers tease a reunion opposed, a nostalgia-inducing function, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

It’s the morning after the passion-filled night before, and Diane (Susan Walters) and Jack (Peter Bergman) are in great spirits. Intuitives Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Allison Lanier) immediately pick up on the new — some might say old — dynamic between the duo, and neither one is particularly receptive.

As far as Summer’s concerned, it’s proof positive that Diane has successfully wormed her way back into her old life — which detractors have been warning would happen for over a year now. As for Kyle, he sees this as yet another trainwreck waiting to happen. Diane and Jack already crashed and burned once before, and spectacularly so. Why should this time be any different?

Y&R Spoilers: Flashback Friday

For her years of service to the fashion industry, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) is presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Look for the buildup to the kudoscast and the subsequent reception to provide the businesswoman with ample opportunities to reflect on a life well lived. Get ready for some big returns as her family gathers to be by her side as she is honored.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Odds and Ends

In other Young and the Restless news, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) makes a promise to Daniel, Devon and Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) struggle to find common ground, and Billy (Jason Thompson) has a stunning confession for Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) becomes privy to Diane’s latest scheme. Surprisingly, she’s not impressed or the least bit amused.

Finally, Young and the Restless spoilers have Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) working overtime to expand his already expansive empire at the expense of an enemy or two — but who will find themselves in The Mustache’s crosshairs first?