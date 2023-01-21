Wyatt Spencer and Liam Spencer Are Close B&B Brothers

Bold and the Beautiful brothers Liam and Wyatt are as tight as brothers can be.

Wyatt Spencer Liam Spencer Photo by Soap Hub

Liam and Wyatt Spencer haven’t succeeded in convincing their father, Bill to walk away from Sheila on Bold and the Beautiful. However, the two men did remind viewers of something pretty cool as they attempted to get their dad to see the light.

Liam Spencer & Wyatt Spencer: Brothers in Charms

B&B has a history of brothers who simply don’t get along. Ridge and Thorne were at each other’s throats over Caroline in the show’s first few years. Later, Ridge and his newfound brother Nick (Jack Wagner) competed for Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) affection. Even though Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam (Scott Clifton) have tried to win the heart of the same woman (Steffy, Hope), the Spencer siblings don’t let a competitive past dictate their present friendship.

“You’re driving,” one quipped to the other as they left Liam and Hope’s (Annika Noelle) cabin to go off and confront Bill (Don Diamont) over his alliance with Sheila. We got the impression that was an adlib. Still, either way, it’s clear that Wyatt and Liam have no problem taking the opportunity to playfully banter with each other even in dramatic situations like the one in which they’re currently embroiled.

B&B: Tag Team Action

Another comical moment occurred right after the brothers walked into their dad’s home, ready to present a united front against their domineering dad. “We’re going to make this quick and simple,” stated Wyatt as he let his brother take the lead. “Liam?”

But Liam and Wyatt meant business, and they teamed up to do their level best to reach Bill and point out what he was doing wrong by championing Sheila. When Liam got frustrated, Wyatt picked up the pace, and then vice versa — as only brothers who care about one another can do.

Liam and Wyatt Spencer: He Ain’t Heavy…

Liam and Wyatt are so comfortable around one another and can easily team up for the right cause, so much so that one might assume they’ve spent their whole lives together. They didn’t, of course. Playboy Bill fathered the two but played no role in their respective upbringings. Liam and Wyatt grew up siblingless (as far as we know). It’s exactly for that reason that the two men value each other as adults. They treasure the bond they share because they thought they’d never have anything like it.

Soaps stories are traditionally female-driven, given the genre’s original audience. Men usually only interact with each other as adversaries. But not Liam Spencer and Wyatt Spencer. They may never convince Bill what he’s doing is wrong, but the characters have reminded viewers just how close they are.