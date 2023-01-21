Weekly General Hospital Spoilers: Mommy Issues and Daddy Dilemmas

Find out what GH spoilers for January 23 – January 27, 2023, have in store for your Port Charles favorites.

Trina, Cam, and Liz Photo by Soap Hub

These General Hospital spoilers tease a certain someone gaining power in the form of knowledge, a fraught reunion between mother and child, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Hoping against hope that he’ll be able to convince Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) that theirs is a relationship worth salvaging, Cameron (William Lipton) makes a beeline for her dorm room and ends up finding his ex and Dex (Evan Hofer) in a compromising position. Uh oh. That bodes well for no one…especially Dex, who would no doubt face reprisal from Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Michael (Chad Duell) should the truth get out. But is Cameron willing to keep mum?

GH Spoilers: Mother’s Daze

Carolyn Webber (Denise Crosby) makes the trek from California, but her presence isn’t exactly welcome by Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst), nor are her efforts to excuse the long ago conditioning that she subjected her daughter to.

Unlike Elizabeth before him, Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) welcomes Carolyn with open arms. As ever, he has an agenda. An Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl)-shaped agenda.

General Hospital Spoilers: Odds and Ends

In other General Hospital spoilers news, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) sets a deadline for Heather (Alley Mills), Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) do some exploring, Ava (Maura West) stakes her claim to Wyndemere — is this what has Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) so hot and bothered? — and Willow Tait has a big decision to make.

Meanwhile, Spencer (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) steps up his efforts to obtain custody of his half-sibling…much to the consternation of Trina (Tabyana Ali).

Finally, General Hospital spoilers have Laura issuing a warning to Martin (Michael E. Knight) — who could really use one, what with his antagonizing Victor and all — and being the bearer of some particularly bad news…which seems to be the only kind of news delivered in Port Charles anymore.