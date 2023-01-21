Weekly Days of our Lives Spoilers: Accusations, Reunions, and Death

Find out what the DAYS spoilers for January 23 – January 27, 2023, have in store for your Salem favorites.

EJ, Marlena, and Stefan Photo by Soap Hub

These Days of our Lives spoilers tease a journey that just beginning in spite of all evidence to the contrary. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Days of our Lives Spoilers Highlights

Despite the best efforts of Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and a rapid response team, an ailing Marlena (Deidre Hall) breathes her last breath. While John (Drake Hogestyn) mourns his beloved, her spirit rises and ascends to the Upper Room where she’s greeted by none other than Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk)…and Susan has some surprising news to share.

DAYS Spoilers: Trouble In Paradise

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) gets the wrong end of the stick, and makes a fool out of herself — not once, but twice — by accusing Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Johnny (Carson Boatman) of resuming their long-ago love affair. Look for Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), of all people, to be the one to try and talk some sense into the mad accuser.

Days of our Lives Spoilers: Odds and Ends

In other Days of our Lives news, Sloan Petersen (Jessica Serfaty) leaves a bad impression on Roman Brady (Josh Taylor), Wendy Shin makes up with Gabi (Camila Banus) and beefs up her plan to reunite with Stefan (Brandon Barash), while EJ has an unwelcome surprise for Li (Remington Hoffman).

Meanwhile, Stefan sets his sights on revenging himself on EJ…but his efforts ensnare an unintended victim — Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). The result? In a drug-addled haze, Nicole begs EJ to make love to her!

Finally, Days of our Lives spoilers have Paulina (Jackée Harry) bringing Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) into her fight against big bad Sloan.