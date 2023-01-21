Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Abby Helps Devon Hamilton Fight Back

Soap Hub

Will Devon Hamilton jump out of the frying pan and into the fire?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sVdAU_0kLT4psl00
Abby Newman and Devon HamiltonPhoto bySoap Hub

Y&R spoilers teased how Devon Hamilton was reluctant to hitch his company to the one his sister Lily Winters was running, but he allowed himself to be talked into it. Then, he was reluctant to take the newly merged behemoth public…especially when it turned out they had multiple traitors in their midst.

Y&R Spoilers Speculation

But Lily and Jill Foster Abbott (Jess Walton) won’t let him out of his deal. Could Abby possibly be the answer to his problem?

Y&R: Newly Coupled

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon (Bryton James) were just friends. Then they had a baby together. Then they had sex. And now they’re kind of, sort of a couple. Devon lamented to Abby about how Jill and Lily (Christel Khalil) won’t let him out of their arrangement, and Abby made several sad, sympathetic faces. But what if there’s more Abby could do to help?

Y&R: A Very Specific Skill Set

Abby, herself, doesn’t have any useful skills. But she does come from a powerful family (well, two of them, actually). Abby’s father, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), loves to help his children — especially when there is something in it for him. Which makes Victor the perfect person for Abby to turn to for help.

Y&R Spoilers: Buy Out

Abby should ask Victor to step in with Jill and Lily. Victor can get Devon out of Chancellor-Winters — and into Newman Enterprises. You know what Victor loves even more than helping his children? Proving to other business people how they are inferior to him. This is a chance to do both!

Abby can facilitate this bailout for Devon, this beatdown of Jill and Lily, and this chance for Victor to get even richer and more powerful. Sure, that takes Devon out of the frying pan and into the fire — but it could also lead to drama!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# The Young and the Restless# Soap Operas# Devon Hamilton# Abby Newman# Jill Foster Abbott

Comments / 0

Published by

We aim for Soap Hub to always be a place soap fans can come and find all the information they need on the stories, stars, and behind-the-scenes happenings.

Minneapolis, MN
7K followers

More from Soap Hub

Should Deacon Sharpe Fight To Keep Sheila Carter Around on The Bold and the Beautiful?

B&B bad boy Deacon Sharpe needs to make a big decision. Prior to connecting with Bill on Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila shared a fascinating dynamic with Deacon Sharpe. Now, Sheila’s not available to him so Deacon’s going to have to fight to keep her in his life.

Read full story

Soap Hub Speculates This Is Who Will Object to Sharon and Chance

Their Young and the Restless reason might be the best one of all!. Viewers don’t need to read the latest Y&R spoilers to know that Sharon Rosales and Chance Chancellor are taking a new, fresh look at each other these days. And they’re liking what they see. The two understand each other on a very deep level.

Read full story

Soap Hub Speculates This Is What Dex Heller Is After on General Hospital

How Dex Heller can kill many General Hospital birds with his one stone. Ever since Dex Heller arrived in Port Charles, scheming with Michael Corinthos while pretending to work for Sonny Corinthos, GH spoilers have been teasing we’d eventually find out what he’s really after.

Read full story

The Very First Time Marlena Evans Died On Days of our Lives

Do you remember how the death of Marlena Evans broke the Internet – before the Internet?. Dr. Marlena Evans has passed away on Days of our Lives…again. When you’ve come back from the dead as many times as Doc has, it’s hard to get worked up over yet another (temporary) trip to the pearly gates. However, the very first time fans thought this had happened, it nearly started a riot.

Read full story

B&B Spoilers Video Preview: Everyone Is Wary Of The She-Devil

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promo shows that Sheila Carter has her claws deep in Dollar Bill. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promo for January 23, 2023Photo bySoap Hub. The B&B spoilers preview for January 23 – January 27, 2023, is here! Find out what your favorite Los Angeles players are up to this coming week!

Read full story

Y&R Spoilers Video Preview: A Celebration of Fashionista Lauren Fenmore

This week on Young and the Restless boasts a special episode all about Lauren. The Y&R spoilers preview for January 23 – January 27, 2023, is here! Find out what your favorite Genoa City players are up to this coming week!

Read full story

GH Spoilers Video Preview: Time Is Running Out For Willow Tait

Does the General Hospital spoilers promo show that it is too late to save Willow Tait?. Your GH spoilers preview video for January 23 – January 27, 2023, is here! Find out what the Port Charles power players are plotting this week.

Read full story

DAYS Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Sex, A Swat and A Visit To Heaven

Find out what’s happening in Salem this week in this Days of our Lives spoilers promo. Lingering passion between a trio of couples causes them to act on it, while a confused Marlena gingerly approaches the doors of heaven. DAYS spoilers weekly video preview is a mix of fun, frolic, and fantasy.

Read full story

Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Jack And Diane Get Busted

Jack Abbott and Diane Jenkins think they successfully framed Jeremy Stark — think again. It all went perfectly according to plan for Jack and Diane, but Y&R spoilers hint that there’s more to the story than neatly putting Jeremy Stark away for a crime he didn’t commit. However, we predict that it isn’t as simple as these two seem to believe.

Read full story
23 comments

Weekly Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Secrets, Rivalries, and Enemies

B&B spoilers for January 23 – 27, 2023, show love games and desperate pleas. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week tease the Los Angeles power players trying out to take down the baddest of them all, a hot designer feeling the sting of rejection, and a love-sick man nursing a broken heart.

Read full story

Weekly Young and the Restless Spoilers: Shocks and Memories Revisited

Find out what Y&R spoilers for the week of January 23 – January 27, 2023 have in store for your Genoa City favorites. These Young and the Restless spoilers tease a reunion opposed, a nostalgia-inducing function, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Read full story

Wyatt Spencer and Liam Spencer Are Close B&B Brothers

Bold and the Beautiful brothers Liam and Wyatt are as tight as brothers can be. Liam and Wyatt Spencer haven’t succeeded in convincing their father, Bill to walk away from Sheila on Bold and the Beautiful. However, the two men did remind viewers of something pretty cool as they attempted to get their dad to see the light.

Read full story

General Hospital Flashback Friday: Maura West Recalls Ava On Fire

In a new Soap Hub feature, Maura West looks back to her General Hospital past and shares some behind-the-scenes tidbits about this shocking scene. Maura WestPhoto bySoap HubIt’s hard to believe how far Ava Jerome has come in the last five or so years on General Hospital. Back in May of 2017, she was backed into a corner — literally and figuratively — desperate and angry, trying to torch her enemies, Carly and Sonny, but did the most damage to herself. Recently, her portrayer, Maura West, looked back and shared how she felt about shooting those amazing scenes.Maura West: General Hospital Flashback Friday.

Read full story

Weekly General Hospital Spoilers: Mommy Issues and Daddy Dilemmas

Find out what GH spoilers for January 23 – January 27, 2023, have in store for your Port Charles favorites. These General Hospital spoilers tease a certain someone gaining power in the form of knowledge, a fraught reunion between mother and child, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Read full story
2 comments

Weekly Days of our Lives Spoilers: Accusations, Reunions, and Death

Find out what the DAYS spoilers for January 23 – January 27, 2023, have in store for your Salem favorites. These Days of our Lives spoilers tease a journey that just beginning in spite of all evidence to the contrary. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Read full story

Eyewitness: Is Heather Webber Really The General Hospital Hook?

Is Heather Webber a GH Hook copy cat or the real deal?. After months of wondering, General Hospital viewers finally laid eyes on The Hook’s face. And it was none other than Heather Webber, crazy woman about town, and now serial killer.

Read full story
1 comments

Why Bill Spencer Siding With Sheila Carter Makes Sense on B&B

Bill Spencer allying himself with Sheila on Bold and the Beautiful isn’t so surprising after all. As viewers of The Bold and the Beautiful are well aware, Los Angeles has a new power couple. Bill Spencer has teamed up with Sheila Carter. He not only helped her get out of jail, but the two appear to be in a romantic relationship that isn’t as unlikely as one might think.

Read full story

Did Sonny Go Too Far With Leo Stark?

Was Sonny’s explosion at Leo Stark on DAYS a long time coming?. In 2022, Sonny Kiriakis was telling Will Horton that Leo Stark had changed on Days of our Lives, and he wanted to be his friend. In 2023 (i.e., a week later), Sonny was throwing Leo out of the house after finding out he’d been the one behind Bonnie Kiriakis’ kidnapping.

Read full story

Vail Bloom Returns to Y&R As Heather — and She’s Not Alone

Vail Bloom and a newcomer will be popping up on The Young and the Restless in the near future. Vail Bloom, who last played Heather Stevens, Paul Williams’s daughter on The Young and the Restless, is returning to the show. The actress last appeared on the show in 2010.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy