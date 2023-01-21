Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Abby Helps Devon Hamilton Fight Back

Will Devon Hamilton jump out of the frying pan and into the fire?

Abby Newman and Devon Hamilton Photo by Soap Hub

Y&R spoilers teased how Devon Hamilton was reluctant to hitch his company to the one his sister Lily Winters was running, but he allowed himself to be talked into it. Then, he was reluctant to take the newly merged behemoth public…especially when it turned out they had multiple traitors in their midst.

Y&R Spoilers Speculation

But Lily and Jill Foster Abbott (Jess Walton) won’t let him out of his deal. Could Abby possibly be the answer to his problem?

Y&R: Newly Coupled

Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon (Bryton James) were just friends. Then they had a baby together. Then they had sex. And now they’re kind of, sort of a couple. Devon lamented to Abby about how Jill and Lily (Christel Khalil) won’t let him out of their arrangement, and Abby made several sad, sympathetic faces. But what if there’s more Abby could do to help?

Y&R: A Very Specific Skill Set

Abby, herself, doesn’t have any useful skills. But she does come from a powerful family (well, two of them, actually). Abby’s father, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), loves to help his children — especially when there is something in it for him. Which makes Victor the perfect person for Abby to turn to for help.

Y&R Spoilers: Buy Out

Abby should ask Victor to step in with Jill and Lily. Victor can get Devon out of Chancellor-Winters — and into Newman Enterprises. You know what Victor loves even more than helping his children? Proving to other business people how they are inferior to him. This is a chance to do both!

Abby can facilitate this bailout for Devon, this beatdown of Jill and Lily, and this chance for Victor to get even richer and more powerful. Sure, that takes Devon out of the frying pan and into the fire — but it could also lead to drama!