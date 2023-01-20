Did Sonny Go Too Far With Leo Stark?

Was Sonny’s explosion at Leo Stark on DAYS a long time coming?

In 2022, Sonny Kiriakis was telling Will Horton that Leo Stark had changed on Days of our Lives, and he wanted to be his friend. In 2023 (i.e., a week later), Sonny was throwing Leo out of the house after finding out he’d been the one behind Bonnie Kiriakis’ kidnapping.

It was a pretty surprising about-face in a fairly short amount of time (although we’re not saying we didn’t see it coming). However, did Sonny overreact? Here’s what you think.

Leo Stark: Oh, Baby, Give Me One More Chance

Leo (Greg Rikaart) is trying to change, 8% of you wheedle. He’s just…not very good at it. After all, a professional con like Leo can’t just go cold turkey in the bad deeds department. He needs to ease out of one life and into another. Sonny (Zach Tinker) should cut the poor baby some slack. He can’t be expected to have morals…like a regular person. Leo is way too special.

About DAYS Time

It doesn’t matter if Sonny overreacted, 18% of the audience shrugs, Leo was long past his sell-by date. He should never have invited Leo to stay at the Kiriakis Mansion, and then he should have thrown him out as soon as Leo’s presence upset Will (Chandler Massey). You know, the guy Sonny is actually married to? This may not have been the right reason, but it was still the correct course of action.

Bad To the Days of our Lives Bone

But, ultimately, a winning 74% has never thought Leo was capable of change and are happy that Sonny is finally on board. He’s never been the sharpest knife in the drawer, and he was raised by Adrianne Johnson Kiriakis (Judi Evans), a woman who always gave everyone the benefit of the doubt. Sonny learned from his mommy.

But is stepmother Bonnie (also Judi Evans — what a coincidence!) being kidnapped was what it took for him to realize that Leo will never, ever change, then we’re all for it. Good riddance to bad rubbish.