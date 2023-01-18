What Should Liam & Wyatt Spencer Do About Bill on Bold and Beautiful

Bold and the Beautiful boys Liam and Wyatt Spencer might need to parent their dad.

Wyatt Spencer and Liam Spencer Photo by Soap Hub

Bill Spencer’s decision to side with evil Sheila on Bold and the Beautiful has his loved ones, like sons Liam and Wyatt Spencer, scratching their heads. The women in his life have yet to convince him to change his mind. Perhaps it’s time for someone else to step up and convince him he’s made a bad decision.

Bold and the Beautiful: Bill’s Bad to the Bone

Should Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) go to their dad and knock some sense into the media mogul? Or should they back away and let things play out? Or something else? Soap Hub posed these questions to fans.

Bill Spencer: Hard to Budge

Wyatt and Liam both know that once their dad has made up his mind, he’s not likely to change it. That’s why 3% of you suggest that they simply nag Bill until he gets annoyed and banishes them from his kingdom. We’ve no doubt that this scenario would play out as described, as Bill has little tolerance when he’s in his right frame of mind.

Bold and the Beautiful: Live and Let Die

Many of you, 13%, aware that Bill’s more stubborn than a mule, suggest that Liam and Wyatt walk away. Bill’s not going to be affected by anything that they say, so why even bother? Perhaps Bill will listen to silence from his sons more than he would their passionate pleas.

Liam and Wyatt Spencer: Whatever It Takes

The rest of you, 84%, suggest that Wyatt and Liam should do whatever it takes to get through to Bill. Instead of reasoning with their dad, perhaps the two men should throw on a few sword necklaces of their own and go to the mattresses with Sheila. They could kidnap her or kidnap Bill or go to the police and turn Taylor (Krista Allen) in themselves. They’d better do something because it won’t be long before Sheila crosses the line once more.

Bill has shown his boys that sometimes the only way to win is to fight down and dirty. Even though Bill might not like his boys for ruining his life with Sheila, he probably couldn’t help but be proud of them if they were to emerge as victors.