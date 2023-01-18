Should Spencer Cassadine Get Custody of Esme’s Baby on General Hospital?

Spencer Cassadine is seeking custody of his sibling on General Hospital.

Spencer Cassadine, Nikolas Cassadine, Esme Prince Photo by Soap Hub

We don’t disagree that Spencer Cassadine on General Hospital probably knows what awful people both Esme Prince and Nikolas Cassadine are better than anyone else in Port Charles. (OK, maybe Ava Jerome can give him a run for his money.) But does that mean he’d be the better guardian for baby Ace?

Spencer Cassadine: Best of the Worst

For a long time, Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) had a reputation as being the white sheep Cassadine. Sure, he was a step up from dad Stavros Cassadine and Grandma Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers). He was even better than Uncle Stefan Cassadine (Stephan Nichols), who raised him. (We’re not counting Alexis Davis [Nancy Lee Grahn] and her brood, as she was never fully accepted by the Cassadine family.) And he was a decent, if overly indulgent, father to Spencer (Nicholas Alexander Chavez). Of course, locking up Baby Mama Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl) did take him to the parenting dark side.

GH’s Psycho II

Esme currently doesn’t remember all the terrible things she’s done. Or the two biological parental nuts who turned her to it. Amnesiac Esme seems like she could be a decent parent. But the woman she used to be would only add crazy nurture to her child’s already crazy nature.

General Hospital Middle Ground

But would Spencer be any better? As Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennessy) pointed out, he’s been to jail. Twice. He’s had a shaky relationship with morality ever since he fixed his grandma Laura Collins’s (Genie Francis) mayoral election as a kid. And he also isn’t great with commitment. Sure, he wants his sibling now. But what happens when he gets bored?

Top General Hospital Pick

From where we’re sitting, the best guardians for Esme and Nik’s baby would be Laura and Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom). Laura is the baby’s grandmother. Kevin is its great uncle. Both are blood relatives and, more importantly, insane within normal parameters. Well, for Port Charles, anyway. Sure, both have been hospitalized in mental institutions. But, you know, not for murder…so that’s…something.