Who Should Be Hope For The Future’s New Lead Designer On The Bold and the Beautiful?

Hope For The Future lost a lot when Thomas Forrester got bounced on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Hope Logan Photo by Soap Hub

Hope For The Future is supposed to be Forrester Creations’ fashion line of the future. Sadly, the line is without a lead designer now that Thomas has been banished from the company for his latest wrongdoing on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful Polling

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) screwed up once again when he made that phone call to Child Protective Services and framed Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) to take the fall. While some people wanted to give him a second chance, the Forrester Creations board said no way.

Hope (Annika Noelle), the name and influencer behind Hope For The Future, was one of the people who made that decision. But, since she is not a talented designer herself, she needs someone new to take the helm. Who should that person be?

Sister, Sister, Perhaps…

Hope does have a big sister who tried her hand at fashion at one time, and it was so forgettable that only 1% of you even remember the infamous Madame X line from Bridget (Ashley Jones) and think she should come on board to help her baby sister out. However, since her time as a designer was so unimpressive, maybe she should just stick to being a doctor.

Just Let Thomas Forrester Design

Another 12% of you don’t want to see a new designer. You think Thomas should get his job back. After all, what he did was no worse than anything other Forresters and Logans have done in their time, so why did he have to lose his job just because he made a bonehead move?

Thomas is the creative brain behind Hope For The Future, and Hope’s little design venture would be nowhere without him, so you see no reason why he should not be hired back. Business is business, right?

The Bold and the Beautiful: A Blast From The Past

There are other Forresters out there who can design just as well as Thomas, and 16% of you would like to see them back in the fold. What about Thorne or Rick (Jacob Young)? We have not heard from them in ages as they work in Europe, but if they returned to L.A., they could both save Hope’s fashion line and provide some good stories. The same old characters can get stale after a while, and Thorne and/or Rick can spice things up.

What About Zende?

A full 71% of you think the perfect designer is right in front of Hope’s face. Zende (Delon De Metz) has been a loyal member of his team just biding his time until he can become a lead designer. With Thomas gone, this is his chance if Hope and the FC board would just give him a shot. Who knows what fashion magic he can create with the perfect Paris (Diamond White) by his side?