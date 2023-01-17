Is Lily Winters Right To Be Upset With Devon On Young and the Restless?

On The Young and the Restless, Lily Winters was taken by surprise by her brother.

Lily Winters Photo by Soap Hub

On Young and the Restless, Lily Winters and Devon Hamilton were supposed to be an unstoppable brother-and-sister corporate team — perhaps the siblings that Victor Newman always wanted Nick and Victoria to be in his business fever dreams. However, things have not worked out quite the way Neil Winters would have liked for his kids.

The Young and the Restless Polling

Perhaps the idea for Chancellor-Winters was a disaster from the start, and Devon and Lily should have never gone into business together. Devon (Bryton James) has now realized that, but Lily (Christel Khalil) is still smarting over Devon’s decision to put things back as they were before they ever had the idea to work together. Does Lily have a right to be angry?

What Happened To Sibling Loyalty?

A full 17% of you are taking Lily’s side in this latest Genoa City corporate war. Lily was counting on Devon to be her partner and confidante. They were supposed to work together and not make major decisions on their own. Now, Devon wants out.

He thinks buying out the Winters part of Chancellor-Winters and going back to just owning Hamilton-Winters is the way to go, despite the fact that he made promises to Lily. She has enough going on with her Billy breakup that she doesn’t need Devon causing trouble now, too.

The Young and the Restless: Devon Knows What He Is Doing

Devon is the one who has always had more of a business head than Lily, and 30% of you trust him to make the right decision. Chancellor-Winters is a hot mess. With double agents like Nate (Sean Dominic) and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) taking company secrets with them and Tucker (Trevor St. John) trying to take over, Devon knows he has to do what is right for him and his original company and not what makes Jill (Jess Walton) and Lily happy. They tried, they failed, so it’s time to cut their losses and move on to the next big thing.

Lily Winters Can Be Sad, But Not For Long

The final 53% of you think Lily does have a right to be upset, but she should probably get over it quickly. Devon knows what he is doing and has to look out for his own business interests, including what he and Neil built together. Lily Winters, of all people, should understand this and forgive her brother soon.