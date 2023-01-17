End Of The DAYS Road: Is Nicole Walker Finally Done With Eric?

How long on Days of our Lives until Nicole Walker and Eric Brady can’t stay away from each other…again?

Nicole Walker and Eric Brady Photo by Soap Hub

Nicole Walker didn’t want to break up with Eric Brady on Days of our Lives. He’s the one who dumped her, blaming Nicole for talking Jada Hunter into aborting Eric’s baby.

Days of our Lives Polling

So Nicole (Arianne Zucker) begrudgingly moved on. She and her daughter Holly moved in with EJ DiMera, and the two have been adorably flirting ever since. But is Nicole really over her ex-fiancé?

DAYS: Go Bum Out Someone Else

She is so done with Eric (Greg Vaughan) making her feel bad every time their paths cross, 13% of you assert. Nicole already knows she’s an awful person. She doesn’t need the saint she used to be in love with reminding her. If Nicole is smart, she’ll realize that EJ, who appreciates her for who she is, not who he’d like her to be, is a much better option for her, and never give Eric another thought!

Nicole Walker: Fight Club

Nicole shouldn’t give Eric another thought…unless he decides to fight for her, that is, 15% suggest. Once Eric gets tired of burying his feelings in bed with Sloan, he’ll come to his senses and realize what a gem he lost in Nicole. And if he comes back for her, then Nicole should make him…work for it. Sure, she’ll go back to him eventually. They’re soul mates. But she shouldn’t let Eric think she’s easy.

DOOL: You’ll Be in My Heart

Nicole will never be over Eric, 72% of the voters decree. She cheated with him while she was with Brady (Eric Martsolf). She cheated with him while she was married to Rafe (Galen Gering). So why wouldn’t she come back to him no matter who she was with? The guy, like Rod Stewart sang, is in her heart, and he’s in her soul. She can pretend all she likes. But they will be intertwined forever.