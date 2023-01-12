The General Hospital Nurses Ball To Return In 2023

The Nurses Ball is coming back after a two-year absence.

The Annual General Hospital Nurses Ball got suspended over the last couple of years, most likely due to COVID-19 production restraints. However, the soap announced a development about the annual gala that is sure to get a reaction from the show’s fans.

General Hospital Nurses Ball Returns in 2023

The General Hospital Nurses Ball is coming back! The news was announced today at the TV Critics Winter press tour in Pasadena. The Nurses Ball, which hasn’t been seen on GH since 2020, is set to return starting the week of Monday, April 3. (GH celebrates 60 years of broadcasting on April 1.)

According to a press release from ABC, the Nurses Ball is “a fictional glamorous charity event complete with red-carpet fashion and musical performances from the illustrious citizens of Port Charles dedicated to HIV/AIDS awareness…The festivities will then continue as icons of Port Charles unite to stop a legendary threat from the past.”

Lucy Coe — Center Stage

As veteran fans of GH recall, the Nurses Ball was established in 1994. Lucy Coe championed the Nurses Ball and acted as emcee of the event. When GH brought the ball back a decade ago, Lucy, once again, played an integral role in the charity fundraiser. But now Lucy is missing and some even think she’s dead. Will she be rescued in time to make it back to host again?

Nurses Ball Highlights

In the 1990s, some of the more memorable General Hospital Nurses Ball acts were Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman) and Damian Smith (Leigh McCloskey) dancing a tango after Bobbie was stood up by her husband, Dr. Tony Jones (Brad Maule). Dr. Steve Hardy read the poem “Casey at the Bat,” a nod to Steve’s portrayer, John Beradino, having a baseball past as a pro baller.

Lucy often found herself accidentally appearing on stage in various states of undress through no fault of her own. In more recent years, Josh Swickard and his Port Charles alter ego Harrison ‘Chase’ Chase arguably stole the show by singing “Feel It Still” in 2018 and ‘Something Just Like This’ in 2019. But has there been anything more entertaining than Mac Scorpio (John J. York) doing his ventriloquist act with Mr. Marbles? Let us know in the comments section below.