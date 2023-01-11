Which Bold and the Beautiful Man Should Be With Sheila Carter?

Sheila Carter likes to have men around her so that they can help her.

Photo by Soap Hub

Sheila Carter knows how to get men to do what she wants on Bold and the Beautiful. So, she’s always going to keep them around and accessible, especially since she’s always getting into jams.

Sheila Carter — The Men in Her Life

Sheila’s been in love with Dr. Scott Grainger (Peter Barton) on The Young and the Restless and also with Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Dr. James Warwick (Ian Buchanan). Which man currently in her life does she want the most? Soap Hub posed this question to viewers.

(Don’t) Marry Me, Bill

Surprisingly, very few of you, about 3%, chose Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Sheila clearly has some influence over the media mogul. He’s burning bridges in order to help Sheila win her freedom. However, it appears by this low vote that while you think Sheila has no problem using Bill, she doesn’t actually want him around in her life. When he fulfills his purpose in her life, Sheila may move on from Bill.

Bold and the Beautiful — Bad to the Bone

There are 18% of you who feel that Sheila most wants to keep Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) in her life. She and Deacon are quite compatible. She can speak freely around him. They have a great sex life, and they understand one another. Deacon knows Sheila’s not good for him, but he also understands her. In a perfect world, Sheila and Deacon would probably end up getting married. Alas (or perhaps, fortunately), we don’t live in a perfect world.

Love the One You’re With

The rest of you, a whopping 79% say that Sheila’s true love, the man she’ll always want closest to her is the one who can help her in the moment. If she’s in jail and needs an ally, she’s going to reach out to Mike Guthrie (Ken Hanes), who works in prisons. If she needs a kidney or blood transfusion, she’ll reach out to her son, Dr. John ‘Finn’ Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). To quote the late Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery), Sheila is an opportunist. She’ll do what’s right for Sheila Carter each and every time, and that is why we love watching Brown play her!