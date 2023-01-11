Why Y&R’s Audra Charles Is the Perfect Newman Media Addition

Think of the trouble Audra Charles can cause — personally and professionally!

Kudos to Victoria Newman on The Young and the Restless. For the first time in years, she seems to have made a qualified hire for Newman Media. Sally Spectra may have run a fashion house in Los Angeles, but she had no corporate media experience, and Nate Hastings came to his job because he was a former doctor…who did some corporate espionage for Victoria.

Audra Charles: A Wise Choice

At least Audra is enough of an expert in her field for Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) to hire her…and Tucker McCall (Trevor St. John) to team up with her to bring that Initial Public Offering down. Professionally, Audra seems like a great addition. But we don’t want a great addition. We want one who’ll make serious trouble! And we think we know exactly how Audra can do that!

Secret Y&R Lives

Is Audra (Zuleyka Silver) still loyal to Tucker? We don’t know. And neither does Victoria (Amelia Heinle). She doesn’t even know what she doesn’t know. Why? Because when she asked Audra why she left Chancellor-Winters before their IPO and got a run-around answer, she didn’t do what a semi-competent Chief Executive Officer in her position would have done and picked up the phone to ask Lily. Now, what Victoria doesn’t know could definitely hurt her. But it has the potential to entertain us!

Secret Young and the Restless Baby

What was the point of Audra telling Noah Newman (Rory Gibson) she had miscarried his baby, especially now that both Noah and Allie Nguyen (Kelsey Wang) are going to be seen less of, or so it seems, lately?

The only interesting story here is that there is, in fact, a baby. And not just any baby. A Newman heir, baby! How perfect would it be if Audra took the job to get a generous piece of the pie for her son or daughter?