Who Should Be The New Co-Chief of Staff at General Hospital?

Is this a General Hospital job anyone wants?

Photo by Soap Hub

Say what you will about General Hospital, but it’s pretty easy to get a job there. This isn’t because Mayor Laura Collins is doing such a great job with the economy, but because people are constantly dying – meaning there are constantly positions to fill.

General Hospital Polling

Dr. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) being poisoned by The Hook means GH may need a new co-Chief of Staff. Who should it be? Almost 4,000 votes came in!

GH: Mum’s the Word

Most nepo babies get jobs thanks to their parents. But 16% of the audience thinks it should work the other way, too, and Britt’s mom, Dr. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati), should step into the position. It’s not like she hasn’t done it before!

General Hospital: Something To Do

An almost equal 17% of you have yet to figure out what Dr. Austin Gatlin-Holt’s (Roger Howarth) point is. Why is he in Port Charles? Well, how about in order to be the new co-chief of staff? Sure, yeah, that works. Why not?

GH: Know It All

And then there’s Dr. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton). He has spent the past few months making it clear he knows everything, and what’s best for everyone — mostly Elizabeth Webber Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst), but also…everyone. So give him the top job and let him lord it over the entire hospital, which is basically the entire town. It’s not like he has a love life to distract him, 28% point out.

On My Own

Why does Terry Randolph (Cassandra James) need a co-chief, 39% of you wonder? She also has plenty of free time — Chet Who? — and seems to be professionally competent. We don’t see much of her now, and we won’t see much of her if she’s Chief of Staff. She can be on the other side of the camera, and we will assume she is doing a great job. All by herself.