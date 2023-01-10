Taylor Hayes Shouldn’t Remain In The Dark Given The Current Situation

Should B&B’s Taylor Hayes be told about Bill Spencer’s threat?

It turns out Bill Spencer never got over Taylor Hayes shooting him on Bold and the Beautiful. Now, he’s using this bit of information as leverage against Sheila Carter’s detractors to keep the naughty nanny out of jail.

Taylor Hayes Is Not in the Know

Steffy Forrester Finnegan (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) are in an unwinnable position. Either both or neither of their mothers go to jail. Bill (Don Diamont) is blackmailing them with the threat of turning in Taylor (Krista Allen). Should Taylor be brought in on the situation, given her role in this whole setup? Soap Hub posed this question to B&B fans.

The Doctor Is Out

Very few of you, about 3%, believe that Taylor will be told. You just simply don’t think it’ll happen. Secrets on soaps tend to stay buried for at least months, sometimes years, and occasionally, decades. Sure Taylor should know the score, but no one is likely going to bring her up to speed. It just won’t occur.

Steffy is a forceful, take-charge woman who runs Forrester Creations. We can see her wanting to protect her mother from any guilt she might feel over putting the family in this position. Also, knowing Taylor, if she knew what was going on, she’d probably turn herself into the police so that Bill would have no leverage with her family at all.

Steffy’s Knows Taylor Hayes Well

About another 3% of you believe that Steffy will keep Bill’s threats from her mother. Steffy knows that Taylor would go directly to the police and sign a full confession if that meant Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) would go to jail, and Bill would lose his leverage. Taylor shot Bill because she believed he behaved abhorrently to her daughter. Sheila may not have ethics or a conscience, but Taylor does. If Steffy has her way, her mother will stay out of jail!

Share the News

The rest of you, 94%, say that, of course, Taylor should know the truth. She’s Steffy’s mother and little Hayes’s grandmother. The good doctor would do anything to protect her family. Plus, what proof does Bill have anyway that Taylor shot him? If Taylor were to learn what Bill is up to, the whole family could come together and formulate a plan to send Sheila up the river! But, first, Taylor has to learn what Bill is attempting to do!

