Eric Brady Finally Shows Signs Of Life On Days of our Lives

We love his new lease on life!

Have Salem and Days of Our Lives ever seen a hotter mess than Eric Brady, a man who has barely cracked a smile in years and always seems to have a dark cloud follow him wherever he goes?

Nothing Seems To Ever Go Right For Eric

Whenever Eric (Greg Vaughan) has walked into a Salem room over the last decade or so, he has seemed like a walking pile of misery who runs to the priesthood whenever something goes wrong in his life. And, a lot has gone wrong. He spent time in jail after accidentally killing Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian) in a drunk driving accident. He pined after Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) for years, and every time he thought he had her, he somehow didn’t. He learned his baby with Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) had died soon after she was born and switched with another baby, who is now his adorable niece, Rachel Black (Finley Rose Slater).

And, when he finally got Nicole and married her, he made his own error in judgment by leaving her for nearly the entirety of his first year of marriage so he could do humanitarian work in Africa. That led Nicole to have a one-night stand, which is devious sister, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), revealed at Eric and Nicole’s first-anniversary party, thus ending the union before it really had a chance to begin. Another round as a priest and one unsanctioned exorcism later, and Eric wanted Nicole back, only to learn she had married Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering).

When Eric turned to Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu), that even seemed forced as he pined for Nicole with that typical sadness in his eyes. It took reuniting with Nicole, learning Jada was pregnant, and then learning Nicole somehow convinced Jada to terminate the pregnancy for Eric to decide he was over being Mr. Nice Guy, and it couldn’t have come soon enough.

Days of Our Lives Paired Eric With Sloane

That first night after breaking up with Nicole once again, Eric ended up drunk and in jail where he met attorney Sloan Petersen (Jessica Serfaty). She managed to get him sprung, and as a thank you, Eric gave Sloan one wild night in bed, and then a few wild days in bed. Eric just didn’t care anymore and was proud of his one-night stand that got extended. Even when he described his life to Sloan, he had to laugh at how ridiculous it had been for quite a while now, and we finally saw a twinkle in Eric’s eye.

No-More-Cares Eric even decided that fake-kidnapping Rachel as a favor to Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) would be a great idea to save their mother’s life and get Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) out of Brady’s life. Sad Sack Father Eric would never have proposed such a thing, but it seems par for the course for this new and improved Eric, who enlisted Sloan as Rachel’s babysitter in a series of hilarious scenes that showed off Serfaty and Vaughan’s chemistry outside of a bed.

We love this new Eric, we want to keep this new Eric, and we thank Sloan Petersen for giving him to us.

