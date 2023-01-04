Should B&B’s Steffy Protect Taylor Hayes Above All Others?

Steffy can’t have her cake and eat it too when it comes to Sheila.

Bold and the Beautiful has pulled an ace out of their sleeve by recalling Taylor Hayes shooting Bill Spencer. Steffy Forrester Finnegan wants Sheila Carter to pay for shooting her but if that happens, Sheila’s cellmate might end up being Taylor!

Bold and the Beautiful Dilemma

Should Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) protect Taylor (Krista Allen) and go along with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) demands? Or should she help bring Sheila to justice and let her mother take her chances with authorities? Soap Hub posed this question to B&B fans.

Time Away from Taylor Hayes

It seems that 20% say that yes, Steffy should do anything and everything to keep her mother out of jail. Taylor wasn’t in her right mind when she shot Bill. Also, Steffy spent decades away from her mother (thanks, Prince Omar!) so, she needs to make up for lost time. There are other ways to deal with Sheila!

Bold and the Beautiful Justice

Over a third of you, about 35%, say that Steffy shouldn’t lift a finger to save Taylor Hayes from facing justice. This has nothing to do with protecting Sheila and everything to do with Taylor taking responsibility for her actions. Bill did not force himself on Steffy. Taylor may be a world-renowned psychiatrist, but she definitely let her emotions run away with her the night she pumped lead into Bill.

Protecting Hayes

Steffy’s in a tough, tough spot. If she goes along with Bill and Sheila’s plan, she’ll be putting her son Hayes in danger. Sheila being a free woman means she’s going to be dropping by Steffy and Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) home to see her grandson.

Sheila has a habit of kidnapping people — including children. So, if Steffy lets Taylor stay free, she might be putting her own son in danger. This is why 45% of you feel that Steffy needs to bring Sheila to justice so that she can keep Finn, Hayes, and Kelly safe.

