Y&R Spoilers Speculation: This Is the Father of Sally Spectra’s Baby

We know what the characters don’t.

Y&R spoilers tease that Sally Spectra is pregnant, and admitting to Chloe Mitchell Fisher that either Newman brother could be the father – timing-wise. So the obvious question becomes, whose child is it? Will it be Adam Newman or Nicholas Newman for the win?

Y&R Spoilers Speculation: And Baby Makes Three

The baby should be Nick’s (Joshua Morrow), 16% of you urge. Not only will it legitimize his and Sally’s (Courtney Hope) rather unconventional relationship, but it will also make it impossible for Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) to continue hating her — out loud.

Oh, he’ll still hate her, all right. He hates all of his kids’ baby mamas, and their daddies, too. But you got to give it to Victor. He is usually polite when the children are around. And Sally deserves it.

Young & Restless Spoilers: Opposite Ends

If Sally ends up with Adam (Mark Grossman), the baby should turn out to be Nick’s. If she ends up with Nick, then the baby should be Adam’s. That’s just soap-opera logic, 28% spell it out. Either way, the baby will be a girl. Adam already has Precious Connor Newman (Judah Mackey), and Nick has Unseen Christian Newman (in addition to two more daughters and yet another son). Which means for both men, their next child will be female. That’s just soap-opera biology.

Y&R Spoilers: Winner Takes All

The baby will be Adam’s, 56% predict. Not just because it’s obvious he and Sally are the One True Pairing, but because Adam tends to always come out on top of these things. Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) wanted Connor to be Dylan’s (Steve Burton), but he was Adam’s.

And Christian, the boy Nick is raising, is biologically Adam’s, too — though mom Sage wished it were otherwise. It must be that Harvard degree. Dude is an over-achiever. He needs to come in first in everything.

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes.

