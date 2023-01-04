Beloved Soap Opera Veteran Rick Hearst Celebrates His Birthday

Soap Hub wishes the actor a very happy birthday!

Though it’s been a few years since soap fans have gotten to see the handsome veteran actor on their screens, Rick Hearst, who has appeared on all four soaps, has been a busy bee, and he has a big milestone to celebrate.

Happy Birthday, Rick Hearst

That’s because he was born on January 4, 1965, in Howard Beach, New York, which means that this talented performer is turning 58 years old today! Born Richard Charles Herbst, Hearst shortened his first name, changed his last, and hit the audition circuit.

His very first acting credit was the lead role in Frank Henenlotter’s Brain Damage. In 1989, he joined the cast of Days of our Lives, where he played Scotty Banning. A year later, he could be seen on Guiding Light as Alan-Michael Spaulding.

Hearst remained at GL for six years, and his performance earned him the Outstanding Younger Actor statuette at the 1991 Daytime Emmys. After abdicating the part of Alan-Michael, Hearst appeared in a number of popular primetime programs, including Beverly Hills 90210, Pacific Blues, and Charmed.

He returned to soaps in 2001 when he agreed to play Matt Clark on The Young and the Restless. The role proved short-lived, and so did his stint at The Bold and the Beautiful, where he was Whipple “Whip” Jones.

After exiting B&B, Hearst accepted an offer to join General Hospital, and he made his debut as Ric Lansing on November 8, 2002 — half-brother to Sonny Corinthos. He was there until June 25, 2009, at which time he was out and back at B&B – where he stayed until 2011.

On February 24, 2014, Hearst reprised Ric on General Hospital, and he stayed — on and off — for two years. For his work on GH, Hearst received two Daytime Emmy awards, both in the Outstanding Supporting Actor category (2004 and 2007).

Hearst’s other work includes guest appearances on Castle, Daytime Divas, and Dynasty. Outside of his acting profession, Hearst is the proud father of two sons he shares with Donna Smoot, his wife of over 30 years.

Soap Hub would like to wish Rick Hearst a very happy birthday, and you can too by clicking on the Twitter link below.

