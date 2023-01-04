Bringing Balance To the Days of our Lives Force in 2023

Who will turn good in the upcoming year?

We are loving Eric Brady and Rafe Hernandez’s respective turns to the dark side on Days of our Lives. One is sleeping around with the latest town pariah and plotting to kidnap his niece, while the other is suddenly snarking…and forgetting to let criminals call their lawyers. More power to them! But the dark always needs to be balanced with the light. Which leads us to wonder who will suddenly turn good in 2023 to make the sides more even.

Days of our Lives: Head Start

Not that Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) was ever truly evil, but she did arrive in town as an unapologetic party girl…who married Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) specifically so that her mother would pay them both off to annul the union. That wasn’t exactly…nice.

Since then, though, she’s gotten publicly dumped by Johnny Dimera (Carson Boatman) — during his Devil phase — and arrested, followed by a long, boring story of woe that led to a murder charge her mama managed to get dropped. So now that she’s been properly humbled, DAYS misogyny style, Chanel is a good, little victim. Emphasis on “good.” And we expect she’ll stay that way for a while, becoming less and less interesting every day.

DOOL: Love Lorn

EJ DiMera may still be a schemer and a liar who kept quiet about what Dr. Rolf had done to Stefan O. DiMera (Brandan Barash), but, gosh darn it, if the death of his mother has humanized him in a way we’ve never seen before. Add to that his adorable flirting with Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) — not to mention their mutually supportive relationship — and we can easily see him becoming a romantic hero who puts his worst traits in the past.

Days of our Lives: Misunderstood

Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) has always had redeemable qualities — and self-destructive impulses. But now that she is clearly in the right (or wronged) camp where Stefan is concerned, her heroine tendencies have a chance to come to the foreground.

Days of our Lives (DOOL) airs weekdays on Peacock+ in the U.S. and The W Network or Global TV App in Canada. For more about what’s coming up in Salem, check out all the latest that’s been posted on DAYS spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

