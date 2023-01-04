GH Spoilers For January 4: Will Britt Survive The Hook’s Nick?

Britt was so happy until she wasn’t.

GH spoilers for Wednesday, January 4, 2023, reveal dangerous moments, lots and lots of questions, big secrets, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode.

GH Spoilers Highlights

Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) seemed to fare just fine after The Hook attack and realized that she really did need to live her life to the fullest and see her mother again. But just as she and Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) were about to toast to the new year, Liesl noticed the blood from The Hook on Britt’s chest.

As Britt struggles to catch her breath, Liesl wonders what could be wrong with her as it looks like the poison on the hook might be what ends her life. Will she get to the hospital in time for the antidote?

General Hospital Spoilers: Nik And Liz Are Desperate

Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) could barely believe her ears now that she knows Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) jumped right off the parapet with Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) watching. She knew Esme was going insane in her tower prison but never thought she would do something as dangerous as starting a fire and flinging herself into the icy waters below.

While Liz feared that the freezing water could kill Esme and her baby, she is more fearful about what might happen now that she knows Esme survived. To that end, Nikolas and Elizabeth put their heads together to figure out what to do next because they certainly don’t want to go to jail for locking a pregnant teenager in a tower.

Now that he knows where Esme is, Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) is more determined than ever to bring this crazed murderer down. To that end, he interrogates the young woman to find out where the heck she has been for the last six months as Spencer Casadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) warns his father that Esme is going to make his life a nightmare.

General Hospital: Laura Want Answers, Joss Has Secrets

After her trip to Wyndemere to catch up with her son, Laura Collins (Genie Francis) is alarmed by how fearful Nikolas seemed at the idea of Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) going down.

She wants to know what is really up, so she goes to see Ava Jerome (Maura West) and asks her what Victor might have on Nikolas. Ava knows that Victor has a lot, but even Ava and Victor don’t know everything that has been going on. Will Ava tell Laura what she does know?

Finally, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) tells Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) that she will never lie to herself again, just as Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) advises Cameron Webber (William Lipton) to fight for a cheating Josslyn if he really wants her.

