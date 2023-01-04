B&B Spoilers for January 4: Dollar Bill Gives Off Strange Mixed Signals

Dollar Bill Is Truly Terrible Again.

B&B spoilers for Wednesday, January 4, 2023, promise Dollar Bill Spencer doing the most to upset, confuse, and complicate Steffy Forrester Finnegan’s life. Does he not see his actions are going to have consequences?

Bill (Don Diamont) has made quite a mess of his life, and it’s not about to get any better or any easier. He has put everyone in danger and is putting his own loneliness above their safety. How dare he?! What is this man thinking?! How could he even risk getting close to Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) knowing what she has done?! Those are all questions Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) wants answered.

Bold and Beautiful: Why, Bill? WHY?!

Steffy better brace herself for Dollar Bill’s responses, though. This is a man who has been secretly romancing Sheila while popping proposals to his exes. If he’s so in love with the She-Devil, then why is he still actively trying to win back Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom)?

Adding to all this drama is Bill giving conflicting answers to every inquiry. His sometimes cryptic responses give her pause and make her wonder what’s really going on. Is Bill actually a man in love, or is there something more lurking under the surface?

B&B Spoilers: Hello, Old Friend

As for Sheila, she spies a familiar face behind bars — he good buddy Mike Guthrie (Ken Hanes). He’s doing some hard time for his hand in helping her, so it’s only fair she’s there too. Will he be sore about his life being upended, or will she be a sight for sore eyes? Sheila is a maniac, sure, but they’ve been friends for so long that’s a hard bond to break.

Surely Sheila will find a way to use Mike to her advantage again. He’s gotten her through some of her roughest of rough patches, and this may turn out no different. Unless, of course, he’s learned his lesson and is going to finally grow a spine and stop letting Sheila get in his head and manipulate him.

