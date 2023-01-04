Y&R Spoilers For January 4: Phyllis Receives An Intriguing Offer

Will this derail her recently made plans?

The Y&R spoilers for Wednesday, January 4, 2023, tease an intriguing offer, a worried son, and an unexpected couple finishing some unfinished business. This is one exciting episode you won’t want to miss.

The Y&R Spoilers Highlights

Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) has had quite a tumultuous few weeks, what with her daughter Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier) firing her and her son Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) offering her a job with his new gaming platform at Chancellor-Winters. Despite all that, she receives an intriguing offer. Does it have something to do with her new job, old job, or perhaps an old flame? It seems like things are looking up in the new year for Phyllis.

Young & Restless Spoilers: Safety Concerns

Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) came back to Genoa City with plans of her own — to supposedly fool Jeremy Stark (James Hyde). She’s trying to make her former lover think she’s interested in rekindling their affair again (or she’s double-crossing everybody).

Not surprisingly, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) worries about Diane’s safety. After all, Jeremy is a convicted felon who was recently released from prison. Everybody — even Phyllis — agrees he’s a bad dude, so perhaps Kyle is right to be concerned about his mother.

Y&R Spoilers: Unfinished Business

Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and Abby Newman Abbott Chancellor (Melissa Ordway) weren’t expecting what happened between them. However, since both their relationships ended, they’re now free to be together, and it seems like that could just be what happens when Devon and Abby settle unfinished business.

