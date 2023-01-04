DAYS Spoilers for January 4: Rafe Turns To Jada Amid His Divorce Drama

It’s never easy to end a marriage, even one that shouldn’t have happened in the first place.

DAYS spoilers for Wednesday, January 4, 2023, promise Rafe Hernandez feeling the sting of another failed marriage as he stares down his newest set of divorce papers.

Rafe (Galen Gering) is just about as unlucky in love as they come. Try as he might, he can’t seem to fall in love and keep that flame going. This time, he rushed into romance and practically ran down the aisle at the first hint a lady loved him. Sadly, his wife is in love — just not with him.

Rafe expected this day would come, and he’d get divorce papers, but it doesn’t make it any easier. It’s an emotional day, and he could use a friend. A friend like Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu). She steps up to support him through this rough patch, as a good buddy does. They are practically besties now, after all. Yes, best friends. That’s it, that’s all. No sparks to see here.

DOOL Spoilers: The Hot Seat

Meanwhile, Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) feels the heat when Bonnie Lockhart Kiriakis (Judi Evans) and Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) demand answers. Is what Sarah Horton Cook (Linsey Godfrey) told them true? Is he the kidnapper?!

Xander would be smart to tell the truth and admit his crimes. The longer he hides and denies the facts, the worse things will get. It’s better they hear it from him than someone else…again. He’s not the only one in the hot seat. His cohort, Gwen Rizczech (Emily O’Brien), is under pressure to flip on her crush. Will she turn her back on her ex to save herself?

Days of our Lives Spoilers: Stephanie Fumes

All the while, Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) has a lot to say to Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson). His jealousy isn’t becoming of him, and she’s not going to put up with it. She’s a grown adult and will talk to and do whatever she wants, with whomever she wants. If he wants to be in her life, he has to learn how to deal. Is this relationship worth it for Alex to bite his tongue and eat his words?

