Should B&B’s Carter Walton And Katie Logan Be Happy For A While?

Soap Hub

Is it possible to be happy on a soap?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03OOOr_0k2Ew7Cs00
Photo bySoap Hub

Carter Walton and Katie Logan have been through quite a lot of heartbreak over the past few years, but now they have found one another on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful Polling

Katie (Heather Tom) has had to let go of Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and the idea of ever being with him again while Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) keeps thinking he has found the one but it doesn’t work out. Now, they are starting a new romance, but should trouble find them right away?

You Can’t Be Happy On A Soap

A tiny 2% of you realize that happiness is often the kiss of death for a soap character and do not want Carter and Katie to fizzle out so soon so, of course, they need added drama.

Why not give her yet another health problem? She already has a donor kidney and a donor heart. While her heart is now doing okay, her body might start rejecting the kidney and that can cause all sorts of trouble for Carter and Katie.

Carter Walton: A Little Bit Of Happiness Never Herts

Let Carter and Katie enjoy the honeymoon stage of their romance, say 12% of you. They deserve to have a carefree time as they fall in love with one another, but the happiness cannot last long.

Again, happiness will make them dull and we can’t have that. Bill is still primed to cause trouble for them or one of Carter’s past romances from the last couple of years can come back to haunt him.

Speaking Of Past Romances…

Another 15% of you are all for blasts from the not-so-distant past making a big comeback. That’s why you wouldn’t mind Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) or Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) returning.

Quinn really did seem to be the love of Carter’s life and she left him blindsided when she skipped town. Zoe could always return with a child and we learn that Carter is a daddy like he’s always dreamed.

Bold and the Beautiful: Happiness Is Everything

Everyone else is miserable on this soap, so why not allow Katie and Carter to be the one happy front burner couple, wonder the final 71% of you?

Carter and Katie have never found the perfect one before, the person with whom there is no conflict, and who really gets them. This is a great start to something new and they could be a role model for everyone else.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Carter Walton# Katie Logan# The Bold and the Beautiful# Dollar Bill Spencer# Soap Operas

Comments / 3

Published by

We aim for Soap Hub to always be a place soap fans can come and find all the information they need on the stories, stars, and behind-the-scenes happenings.

Minneapolis, MN
6713 followers

More from Soap Hub

Could Li Finnegan Be The Key To Helping B&B’s Bill Spencer?

Bill needs help that only Li may be able to provide. Bill Spencer has never been Mister Warmth on Bold and the Beautiful, but his taking Sheila Carter’s side has thrown viewers for a loop. There’s apparently no reuniting Bill with the good guys — or is there?

Read full story
1 comments

Y&R Spoilers Speculation: Diane Will Break Up Kyle and Summer

It’s the beginning of the end…. Y&R spoilers showed Summer Newman Abbott lamenting that Diane Jenkins was damaging her marriage to Kyle Abbott. Is this something the young couple can overcome, or will it be more than either is willing to work through?

Read full story
1 comments

Dante Falconeri And His Criminal General Hospital Hypocrisy

Let’s do a little roll call of all his lies. Dante Falconeri likes to think of himself as the stalwart, upstanding type on General Hospital. He’s a cop who fights for truth, justice, and the American way. Sure, his father is criminal mob boss Sonny Corinthos, but, as Dante boasted to Sam McCall recently, he has never let that get in the way of his stalwart upstandingness. He has never covered up one of Sonny’s crimes. Oh…really?

Read full story

Three Days of our Lives Stooges Stage The Ransom of Red Chief

As of this week on Days of our Lives, we now know that not only are Brady Black and his stepbrother Eric Brady bad at interpersonal relationships, but they are also pretty incompetent kidnappers to boot.

Read full story

Should B&B’s Steffy Protect Taylor Hayes Above All Others?

Steffy can’t have her cake and eat it too when it comes to Sheila. Bold and the Beautiful has pulled an ace out of their sleeve by recalling Taylor Hayes shooting Bill Spencer. Steffy Forrester Finnegan wants Sheila Carter to pay for shooting her but if that happens, Sheila’s cellmate might end up being Taylor!

Read full story
2 comments

Y&R Spoilers Speculation: This Is the Father of Sally Spectra’s Baby

We know what the characters don’t. Y&R spoilers tease that Sally Spectra is pregnant, and admitting to Chloe Mitchell Fisher that either Newman brother could be the father – timing-wise. So the obvious question becomes, whose child is it? Will it be Adam Newman or Nicholas Newman for the win?

Read full story

Beloved Soap Opera Veteran Rick Hearst Celebrates His Birthday

Though it’s been a few years since soap fans have gotten to see the handsome veteran actor on their screens, Rick Hearst, who has appeared on all four soaps, has been a busy bee, and he has a big milestone to celebrate.

Read full story

Bringing Balance To the Days of our Lives Force in 2023

We are loving Eric Brady and Rafe Hernandez’s respective turns to the dark side on Days of our Lives. One is sleeping around with the latest town pariah and plotting to kidnap his niece, while the other is suddenly snarking…and forgetting to let criminals call their lawyers. More power to them! But the dark always needs to be balanced with the light. Which leads us to wonder who will suddenly turn good in 2023 to make the sides more even.

Read full story
1 comments

GH Spoilers For January 4: Will Britt Survive The Hook’s Nick?

Britt was so happy until she wasn’t. GH spoilers for Wednesday, January 4, 2023, reveal dangerous moments, lots and lots of questions, big secrets, and so much more. You won’t want to miss an emotional moment of this new episode.

Read full story
1 comments

B&B Spoilers for January 4: Dollar Bill Gives Off Strange Mixed Signals

Dollar Bill Is Truly Terrible Again. B&B spoilers for Wednesday, January 4, 2023, promise Dollar Bill Spencer doing the most to upset, confuse, and complicate Steffy Forrester Finnegan’s life. Does he not see his actions are going to have consequences?

Read full story

Y&R Spoilers For January 4: Phyllis Receives An Intriguing Offer

The Y&R spoilers for Wednesday, January 4, 2023, tease an intriguing offer, a worried son, and an unexpected couple finishing some unfinished business. This is one exciting episode you won’t want to miss.

Read full story
1 comments

DAYS Spoilers for January 4: Rafe Turns To Jada Amid His Divorce Drama

It’s never easy to end a marriage, even one that shouldn’t have happened in the first place. DAYS spoilers for Wednesday, January 4, 2023, promise Rafe Hernandez feeling the sting of another failed marriage as he stares down his newest set of divorce papers.

Read full story

New Year, New You…But Same Y&R Sharon Rosales and Nick Newman

Multi-time exes Sharon Rosales and Nick Newman spent New Year’s Eve together on The Young and the Restless, talking over old times and making pleasant conversation – Sharon even remembered that it was the anniversary of her and her late husband, Rey Rosales!

Read full story
2 comments

Truth and Consequences: Carly Spencer’s GH Lie Comes Home To Roost

Might this be the one she ultimately can’t overcome?. Carly Spencer knows that Nina Reeves is Willow Tait’s biological mother on General Hospital. This little detail might be able to save Willow’s life. Though, to be fair, Carly doesn’t know that part.

Read full story

How Days of our Lives Could Handle Victor Kiriakis’s Death

Three ways he could exit in style. After the beautiful memorial montage Days of our Lives aired in tribute to the late John Aniston, viewers couldn’t help but start wondering how the show would handle the loss of the one and only Victor Kiriakis. Here are three scenarios that would live up to the actor’s legacy.

Read full story

B&B Spoilers for the Week of January 2: Dirty Deeds and Surprising Moves

It’s going to be a big week for the Los Angeles power players. B&B spoilers for January 2 – January 6, 2023, promise lots of action happening for your favorites in Los Angeles. Find out what’s going to happen, who is confronting whom, and everything else you need to know.

Read full story

B&B’s Sean Kanan Has A New Book: Welcome to the Kumite

The fan favorite has penned a book that can help you become your best self. Deacon Sharpe is hoping to buy Il Giardino on Bold and the Beautiful and make it his own. Sean Kanan, Deacon’s portrayer, knows all about the challenges of setting goals and achieving them. He recently sat down with Soap Hub to talk about how his new tome, Welcome to the Kumite, can help you live your best life.

Read full story
1 comments

Jackie Zeman Recalls Going from OLTL to GH 45 Years Ago

Jackie Zeman found out that she had more than one soap opera life to live. This month, Jackie Zeman celebrates 45 years as General Hospital fan favorite Bobbie Spencer, R.N. Before arriving in Port Charles to play an ex-hooker who was searching for a better life as a student nurse, Zeman first had to say goodbye to her One Life to Live character. Zeman chatted with Soap Hub about leaving Llanview’s Lana to become GH’s Barbara Jean ‘Bobbie’ Spencer.

Read full story

Y&R Spoilers For The Week Of January 2: Lies, Secrets, and A Baby?

Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Genoa City denizens. The Y&R spoilers for January 2 – January 6, 2023, tease baby blues, a relationship on life support, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy