Should B&B’s Carter Walton And Katie Logan Be Happy For A While?

Carter Walton and Katie Logan have been through quite a lot of heartbreak over the past few years, but now they have found one another on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Katie (Heather Tom) has had to let go of Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and the idea of ever being with him again while Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) keeps thinking he has found the one but it doesn’t work out. Now, they are starting a new romance, but should trouble find them right away?

You Can’t Be Happy On A Soap

A tiny 2% of you realize that happiness is often the kiss of death for a soap character and do not want Carter and Katie to fizzle out so soon so, of course, they need added drama.

Why not give her yet another health problem? She already has a donor kidney and a donor heart. While her heart is now doing okay, her body might start rejecting the kidney and that can cause all sorts of trouble for Carter and Katie.

Carter Walton: A Little Bit Of Happiness Never Herts

Let Carter and Katie enjoy the honeymoon stage of their romance, say 12% of you. They deserve to have a carefree time as they fall in love with one another, but the happiness cannot last long.

Again, happiness will make them dull and we can’t have that. Bill is still primed to cause trouble for them or one of Carter’s past romances from the last couple of years can come back to haunt him.

Speaking Of Past Romances…

Another 15% of you are all for blasts from the not-so-distant past making a big comeback. That’s why you wouldn’t mind Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) or Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) returning.

Quinn really did seem to be the love of Carter’s life and she left him blindsided when she skipped town. Zoe could always return with a child and we learn that Carter is a daddy like he’s always dreamed.

Bold and the Beautiful: Happiness Is Everything

Everyone else is miserable on this soap, so why not allow Katie and Carter to be the one happy front burner couple, wonder the final 71% of you?

Carter and Katie have never found the perfect one before, the person with whom there is no conflict, and who really gets them. This is a great start to something new and they could be a role model for everyone else.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings for airtimes. For more about what’s coming up in Los Angeles, check out all the latest that’s been posted on B&B spoilers, and for an in-depth look at the show’s history, click here.