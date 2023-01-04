New Year, New You…But Same Y&R Sharon Rosales and Nick Newman

Why are they pretending otherwise?

Multi-time exes Sharon Rosales and Nick Newman spent New Year’s Eve together on The Young and the Restless, talking over old times and making pleasant conversation – Sharon even remembered that it was the anniversary of her and her late husband, Rey Rosales!

Young and the Restless: Rinse and Repeat

But all that did was remind us that no matter who Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) end up marrying and/or having children with, they always end up together. They’re end-game. So why do they even pretend it could be anything else?

Y&R: Runner Up

Sure, Nick has gone back and forth with Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) almost as many times as he has with Sharon – and they share a daughter, to boot. And Sharon has proven unable to stay away from Nick’s brother, Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) to a less-than-healthy extent.

But the fact that those didn’t work out, either, and they weren’t who Sharon and Nick chose to share a drama-free New Year’s Eve with should tell you everything you need to know about who will always come first in their hearts.

Think of the Children Sharon and Nick Newman

Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) is Sharon’s daughter with her high-school boyfriend, and Nick has Summer Newman Abbott (Allison Lanier) with Phyllis, and Christian Newman with Sage (kind of; legally, anyway). But he and Sharon parented the late Cassie Newman, as well as Noah Newman (Rory Gibson), and Faith Newman. And Sharon raised Christian for a year before admitting he wasn’t actually hers. So, see, this is obviously the family they are meant to have.

Young & Restless: Seal of Approval

Nick’s parents hated Sharon when the teens first got together. But enough time has passed – not to mention Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) own marriage to Sharon…ahem – that we can confidently say he and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) now hate her less than any of Nick’s other (living) exes. Or the woman he’s dating now. So, really, that’s as close to a blessing as he’s ever going to get. Go for it.

The Young and the Restless (YR) airs weekdays on CBS.

