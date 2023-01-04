Truth and Consequences: Carly Spencer’s GH Lie Comes Home To Roost

Might this be the one she ultimately can’t overcome?

Carly Spencer knows that Nina Reeves is Willow Tait’s biological mother on General Hospital. This little detail might be able to save Willow’s life. Though, to be fair, Carly doesn’t know that part.

Nonetheless, she does know that Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is devastated at never knowing who her birth family is. And Carly’s (Laura Wright) just shrugging that part away. Will she ever face consequences for her deliberate deception? What over 2,000 voters had to tell us:

Carly skates on everything, 13% shrug, so why shouldn’t she skate on this? Even when the truth comes out, Carly will insist she did it because she gave her word to Harmony Miller (Inga Cadranel), and that she was only doing it to protect Willow – because she loves her son’s girlfriend so, so much. Aw…everyone will say. And give her a big hug.

There will be some frowning her way, 37% predict, but it will be temporary. After Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison), Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell), Willow, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), and Nina (Cynthia Watros) have all shaken their fingers at Carly for her actions, she will break down in tears, reminding everyone that she only acts out of love, and, remember how, months ago, Willow said she didn’t want to find her biological mother? Well, Carly was listening to what she said then, not what she said now. So, really, it was an honest mistake, that’s all. Aw…everyone will say. And give her a big hug.

But exactly half of you, 50%, are salivating at the possibility that, this time, Carly won’t be able to talk her way out of this one. She really did it, this time! And there will be more than finger-wagging in her future. And definitely no “awwwws”….or big hugs.

