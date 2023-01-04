How Days of our Lives Could Handle Victor Kiriakis’s Death

Three ways he could exit in style.

After the beautiful memorial montage Days of our Lives aired in tribute to the late John Aniston, viewers couldn’t help but start wondering how the show would handle the loss of the one and only Victor Kiriakis. Here are three scenarios that would live up to the actor’s legacy.

Victor Kiriakis: Where There’s a Will

Victor’s off-screen death must lead to a reading of his will. And that’s where we’ve got the potential for a multitude of surprises. We’re sure that Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth), Sonny Kiriakis (Zach Tinker), Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson), Xander Cook (Paul Telfer), Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), and Ciara Brady Weston (Victoria Konefal) are expecting a traditional inheritance – with something set aside for Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers), too. But what if Victor has one last trick up his sleeve…and leaves his life’s work (and income) to someone no one saw coming.

DAYS: Murder Mystery

Many have tried to murder Victor over the years, and all have failed – right, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker)? Jan Spears (Heather Lindell)? Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow)? What if someone finally succeeds?

We could have a Whodunnit for the ages! Even in his last few days on the show, Victor managed to aggravate Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart), so there will be no shortage of suspects. It would be appropriate for Victor to go out the way he lived…doing it his way.

Days of our Lives Blood Lines

Victor arrived in Salem as a single man with no children. There, he discovered he’d fathered Bo Brady (Peter Reckell). And Isabella Toscano. Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson) was the result of a stolen embryo. So would it be so surprising for him to have yet another long-lost child no one had ever heard of? Could that be the mystery heir? Could that person already be in Salem or someone we have yet to meet? Either way, it’s a great way to keep Victor alive…in one form or another.

