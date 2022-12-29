Classic Episode B&B Spoilers From August 1: Deacon Sharpe Get An Unwelcomed Guest

B&B is preempted on Friday and in its place, this classic episode from August 1, 2022. Find out below what you’ll be seeing again.

Photo by Soap Hub

B&B spoilers for Friday, December 30, 2022, are actually the replay of a classic episode that first aired on Monday, August 1, 2022, which focuses on Deacon Sharpe’s life taking a twist he did not see coming. It’s a day that will leave Deacon shaken and backed into a corner.

B&B Spoilers Highlights

All Deacon (Sean Kanan) is trying to do is mind his own business and go about his day. He’s licking his wounds from losing Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and from losing out on a hot flirtation with Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). What’s a stud gotta do to get some love around here, amirite?

Bold and Beautiful: An Insane Story

Well, Deacon’s luck is about to completely run out when a knock at the door brings Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) busting in. Oh yes, the She-Devil is there in the flesh, and she needs his help! While this is the last person on earth Deacon wants to help, there isn’t much he can do about it.

To amp up this situation, Sheila has a wild and crazy story to tell. And, it’s a doozy. If Deacon didn’t think she was a nutjob before, he sure will now! With every breath, Sheila spins a tale that has Deacon’s jaw on the floor!

B&B Spoilers: A Beautiful End Is Coming

Across the ocean, Dr. John ‘Finn’ Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) is on a mission to find his wife. He searches the beautiful Monte Carlo vistas for her clinic in a bid to reconnect and restart his life as a husband, father, and all-around good family man.

Finn won’t be alone in his mission. Ridge and Taylor are there too. They can’t wait to get their daughter in their arms and watch all her dreams come true. This is sure to be a magical event no one wants to miss.

