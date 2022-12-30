Y&R Spoilers: A 1991 Costume Ball You’ll Never Forget

Y&R is preempted but at least we get to see this awesome episode again. Check out behind-the-scenes information below from an actor who was there.

The Y&R spoilers for Friday, December 30, 2022 feature a Friday Flashback to 1991, and a masquerade ball for the ages.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Highlights

Not only is everyone dressed up for a night of pure fantasy, but the evil David Kimball (Michael Corbett), who married Chance’s (Conner Floyd) mom, Nina (Tricia Cast) for her money and plotted to kill her, is about to get some very poetic comeuppance.

Straight From the Source

Michael Corbett recalls the fateful episode in Soap Opera 451: A Time Capsule of Daytime Drama’s Greatest Moments:

"I never played him as a villain. I played him as this guy that really had a desire to be successful and survive. And the way he did it was by treating women really well and hopefully they treated him nicely in return. Whenever anything went wrong, his acts were of desperation,” Corbett said.

(Who can ever forget the ‘trashy’ way the character met his end?)

“He felt cornered and didn’t know what else to do, so he was always trying to cover his tracks. I don’t think he ever really wanted to intentionally harm anybody. He used to always be furious with Cricket and Danny and all those people because they were either trying to uncover him or trying to ruin his plan or getting in the way of what he was trying to accomplish. There was this sense of: ‘You’re forcing me into this. Everyone around me is forcing me into these positions.’

Fateful Night

“The masquerade ball was a great, amazing thing. We shot for so many hours, it was such a long process, there was a lot of downtime and long days, but the end product was really great. It was really exciting because the storyline was fantastic. The whole cast was at the giant masquerade ball, it was a big event; long, long hours, but really beautiful and a lot of plotlines were woven together, as the Bells are so good at doing. It was the big climax of a lot of storyline all in one place. And it was visual and really beautiful.”

Get ready to watch this classic episode again Friday.

