Which Of Kate Roberts Brady’s DAYS Kids Should Come Home?

Which one will make her happiest…and which will lead to the best story?

Rex Brady popped back into Days of our Lives for a quick Christmas – and medical – visit, just as Kate Roberts Brady was lamenting how all her offspring were away for the holidays. She cheered up at the sight of Rex, but her good mood won’t last long. The woman has had a tough year – what with the almost dying thing and all. She deserves some good news. So which of her kids should bring it to her?

Days of our Lives: Darling Daughters

Kate (Lauren Koslow) has two daughters — Billie Reed (Lisa Rinna) and Cassie Brady (Alexis Thorpe). Cassie is rarely referred to but it’d be great to see her once more. What’s the point of coming back from the dead if you’re not going to play out your life in Salem? It’d be wonderful to see Billie back as well. She was one of the more memorable foils in the romance of Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) and Hope Williams Brady (Kristian Alfonso). Now that Bo and Hope are on their way back, it’s a perfect time for Billie to pop up again, too!

DAYS: King Rex

Rex (Kyle Lowder) is the most useful son at the moment since he’s the one who did the research that helped cure Kate, Marlena Evans Black (Deidre Hall), and Kayla Brady Johnson (Mary Beth Evans). He can also make a nice backup guy for Sarah Horton Cook (Linsay Godfrey) now that she’s learned of Xander Cook’s (Paul Telfer) crimes.

Kate Roberts and Lucky Lucas

Kate’s oldest son is currently doing time, but, if Lucas Horton’s (Bryan Dattilo) sentence is anything like the average Salem term, then he should be out any day now. He can return to support his mom, check in with his granddaughter Ariana Horton, and maybe even be there for Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) once Stefan O. DiMera (Brandon Barash) remembers his feelings for Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus)…but Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) is still being blackmailed by Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk)…over Kate’s health.

DAYS: Fake Phillip

Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson) will most likely return to Salem when DAYS writes in the passing of Victor Kiriakis, played by the late John Aniston. In fact, Victor’s memorial should result in many people returning to DAYS. The Greek titan was both loved and feared by many people. Kate will likely be greatly affected by his passing. If anyone could use their kids around them right now, it’s Kate.

